RALEIGH — Eight months later, for all the change, there was very little.

East Carolina brought a new head coach and a healthy quarterback who missed the game last December. N.C. State started a new quarterback, sold beer inside the stadium and still didn’t have its fans in the third quarter — especially the student section.

Or the second half as a whole, for that matter.

N.C. State got off its first-quarter roller skates and stopped East Carolina 34-6 Saturday afternoon in Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack, 58-3 winners last time ECU played a game, was riddled by sophomore Holton Ahlers on the opening possession but never after that.

Sophomore Matthew McKay earned the role previously held by now-NFL quarterback Ryan Finley and led the Wolfpack to a season-opening victory that was as easy as the score indicates.

The Pirates were a threat with Ahlers hitting receivers on short underneath routes the first possession. But the march to pay dirt ended with the left-hander being jarred loose from the football as he was about to score.

ECU’s precision had been lethal. It was never repeated.

The red and white-clad fans went out at halftime leading 17-3 and didn’t bother worrying.

Most never came back, the state legislature’s approval to sell beer inside the stadium not withstanding. The depart-to-never-return crowd has been a sore spot with head coach Dave Doeren, and that’s a part that didn’t change.

Zonovan Knight, a freshman who played at nearby Southern Nash, combined with McKay to give the Wolfpack quite the fuel offensively. That they are both at the outset of their careers is even more encouraging.

The senior-laden defense, which may include NFL draft picks again, was tough as ever for the last 55 minutes. East Bladen product Larrell Murchison spent a good portion of the afternoon pressuring Ahlers and causing havoc with James Smith-Williams.

The Pirates never did solve the problem. Blocking schemes and execution could only muster three field goal tries, two of which Jake Verity booted through.

McKay threw for 308 yards and a 48-yard touchdown to Tabari Hines in his debut. He was 25 of 37, efficient and never picked. Ten ’Pack players caught passes.

Knight ran for 42 yards, his nine carries the most of seven ball carriers.

Ahlers, 6-for-6 on the opening drive, was a pedestrian 22 of 39 for 168 yards with an interception. He might well have been hurt most by the lack of a running game. ECU rushed 29 times for 41 yards.

From this point to the next, there’s nothing pressing. State gets a tune-up for West Virginia in two weeks with Western Carolina next Saturday afternoon, and the Pirates go home to see if they can throttle Gardner-Webb before tackling Navy.

There are still a lot of questions in Greenville. More offense and better defense are not only wanted, they’re vital to any measure of success this team will attain.

The Raleigh crowd got some answers. In fact, for all the change since last year, there’s very little.

The Wolfpack has promise in its new backfield, stability on defense, and knows it’ll be on its own like always in the third quarter.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_alanwooten.jpg The Associated Press

East Bladen product Larrell Murchison (92) pursues ECU running back Darius Pinnix Jr. in the first half Saturday. Murchison had a sack, three solo tackles and three assists. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_acc-ncsu-ecu-1-090319.jpg The Associated Press

East Bladen product Larrell Murchison (92) pursues ECU running back Darius Pinnix Jr. in the first half Saturday. Murchison had a sack, three solo tackles and three assists.