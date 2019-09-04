West Bladen, Red Springs cancel Friday nonconference test

BLADENBORO — West Bladen and Red Springs will not play a nonconference football game after all.

Hurricane Dorian forced school closures this week, meaning extra-curricular activities will not be held. The Knights and Red Devils were set to tangle here on Friday at 7:30 p.m., a game added this summer when South Robeson High School was closed by the Public Schools of Robeson County board.

Head coach Jon Sherman said Wednesday afternoon the Knights were moving on to their first Three Rivers Conference opponent, next week’s game with Fairmont. Red Springs is at reigning league champion South Columbus next week.

West Bladen’s league test with Red Springs is the following week.

East Bladen has an open date this week and next week opens Three Rivers play at Whiteville.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_wbfb.jpg