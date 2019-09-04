ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen managed just one singles victory and was turned back 8-1 by Whiteville in girls high school tennis Tuesday.

The Three Rivers Conference clash was played at Bladen County Park, the Lady Eagles’ home away from home while courts are being repaired and resurfaced on campus. East Bladen is hopeful to return to the friendly confines next week.

East Bladen sophomore Jayden Willington was an 8-5 winner over Reed Threadgill at No. 6 singles. Whiteville got wins from Bailey Barnhill, Anna Smith, Kenssie Higgins, Elizabeth Morris and Lillian Soles against Lady Eagles junior Lily Lin, junior Alyssa Futrell, junior Carlie West, senior Gracyn Martin and sophomore Heather Hardin.

Lin-Futrell and West-Hardin were each defeated 8-4 in doubles, and Martin-junior Hannah Wheless tumbled 8-2 at No. 3.

Jayden Willington