CHAPEL HILL — Carolina football, Mack Brown 2.0 style, is entertaining, different than the last decade-plus and starting to turn heads.

There’s a 21st century flair, from the fireworks introduction and blue light beacon from the bell tower after scores to the play on the field.

Especially the play on the field. And really, that’s all that matters.

Saturday night, the Tar Heels beat Miami 28-25 in an ACC full-throttle known-down drag out, something far better than what most first Saturdays in September give us. Carolina was for the most part fast on defense, and advantageous with freshman quarterback Sam Howell in the downfield passing game.

Two games into last season, the Heels had been humbled by Cal and East Carolina, the latter 41-19 by a team that would finish 3-9.

It can’t all be Mack Brown, but gracious sakes, what a difference.

The crowd was a sellout, 50,500 with the student section jammed and in their seats early. They were there and throaty in the third quarter on a fourth-down stop as the Heels protected a 20-13 lead. When Jason Strowbridge blocked an extra point one possession later, they got louder.

The eruption as Bubba Baxa’s 50-yard field goal with nine seconds left sailed wide was over the top.

“The atmosphere was the best I’ve ever seen it here,” Brown said.

The Tar Heels strutted ahead 17-3 in the first quarter. Coming off a fourth-quarter comeback against South Carolina, they worked their way into needing another by yielding 10 points in the final 2:55 of the first half and giving up two lengthy touchdown drives in the final 18 minutes.

Facing fourth-and-17 trailing 25-20, and having been sacked the previous two downs with just over two minutes left, Howell connected with Rontavius Groves to keep the drive alive. Then he found Dazz Newsome in the end zone with 61 ticks left.

“It looked really bad, or awful,” Brown said of facing fourth down.

But, so far, this isn’t the old Carolina. Howell said the talent was always here, before he arrived. He aw-shucked it that he’s doing his best.

“I thought one of the best things we did was keep our composure,” Brown said.

He spoke of his coaches in that regard, then the players. Either could have imploded.

The crowd wouldn’t let them, not this night. The new ACC Network was here, prime time on a Saturday night, and they rose up to meet the Hurricanes’ second-half surge. It was 50,000 together.

“I’ve never seen Kenan Stadium like this,” Howell said.

Added linebacker Tomon Fox, “That’s a huge part of keeping our energy up.”

Neither team is favored to win the Coastal. Carolina won a single league game a year ago, just two overall; Miami barely broke .500 for the season and was forecast second to Virginia at the ACC Kickoff in July.

Now the Hurricanes are 0-2 by a combined seven points, and the Tar Heels are 2-0 with a quarterback that played high school ball this time a year ago now having led a pair of fourth-quarter comebacks. Carolina got enough votes in Sunday’s AP Top 25 to climb back on the national radar.

“Everybody says get a lead on Miami and they’ll quit,” Brown said. “They didn’t.”

And when the ’Canes rallied, neither did Carolina quit.

Carolina football is different. It’s entertaining, and it’s turning some heads.

Kenan Stadium, filled with 50,500 fans, erupts into bedlam as Bubba Baxa’s field goal try with nine seconds left sails wide to seal a 28-25 Carolina win over Miami on Saturday night. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_alan-column-unc-miami-1-091019-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

