BLADENBORO — West Bladen and Red Springs, scheduled for a nonconference football game last week, will now play the first Tuesday in October.

The teams at first canceled their game because of Hurricane Dorian, with both school systems out Friday and having not practiced since Tuesday. Each opens Three Rivers Conference action this week.

West Bladen now plays East Columbus on Sept. 27, Red Springs on Oct. 1 and is off Oct. 4. Red Springs plays East Bladen on Sept. 27, West Bladen on Oct. 1 and East Columbus on Oct. 4.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_wbfb-1.jpg