CLINTON — A suspended match was completed, but the regularly scheduled clash failed to finish again for West Bladen and Clinton on Monday in girls high school tennis.

The Lady Dark Horses, who had traveled to Bladenboro to open the season Aug. 19, dealt West Bladen a 5-1 setback in completing the first match. Doubles were not played, with two matches scheduled and the outcome no longer in doubt.

Wiped out in the process was a 22-match winning streak for the Lady Knights’ Alyssa Bell. The senior had not lost since November of her freshman year. She was defeated by Isabella Faison 6-2, 6-2.

The lone triumph for West Bladen (3-1) was provided by senior Alyssa Smith, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Bailey Spell.

West Bladen’s Autumn Brisson fell 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 to Rebekah Byrd; Marley Fletcher was denied by Nayeli Jaramillo 6-2, 6-0; Courtney Hester was defeated by Kendall Spell 6-0, 6-0; and Elizabeth West lost to Maegan Ward 6-0, 6-1.

In the scheduled match, West Bladen was leading two singles spots but trailing 4-0 when rain halted play. No resumption date has been set.

Alyssa Smith