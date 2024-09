ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen was defeated by Clinton in high school volleyball Monday.

The Lady Eagles were dealt a 25-12, 25-9, 25-12 setback in a nonconference match with the East Central Conference guests. East Bladen, of the Three Rivers Conference, is at St. Pauls today.

The Lady Eagles (1-5, 1-3 Three Rivers) lost their first four matches, then triumphed over West Columbus. Last week’s match at Fairmont was postponed by Hurricane Dorian.

