BLADENBORO — Three first-half shots found the back of the net, and West Bladen tumbled to Purnell Swett 3-1 on Tuesday night in high school boys soccer.

The Knights of head coach Phil Turnage got a second-half tally. West Bladen had won a match with the Rams of the 4-A Sandhills Conference on Aug. 28 by a 2-0 score.

West Bladen (1-3) is slated to open Three Rivers Conference play Wednesday night at home with South Columbus.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_wbbs-1.jpg