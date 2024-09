SOUTHPORT — Winless to begin the season through matches, East Bladen broke through in a big way Monday night.

The Eagles of head coach Jay Raynor pelted the net for seven first-half goals en route to a 9-0 win at South Brunswick. East Bladen climbed to 1-3-1 and is scheduled to open Three Rivers Conference action Modnay when South Columbus visits.

South Brunswick, 3-A from the Mideastern Conference, fell to 2-5.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_ebbs-1.jpg