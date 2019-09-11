ST. PAULS — East Bladen took five of six singles matches and defeated St. Pauls 7-2 on Tuesday in girls high school tennis.

The Lady Eagles of head coach Megan Kirby climbed to 1-2 in the Three Rivers Conference and 2-3 overall.

Winning singles matches were junior Lily Lin, 7-5, 6-4 over Sierra Britt; junior Alyssa Futrell, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 over Jasmin Velaquez Tolentino; senior Gracyn Martin, 6-4, 6-2 over Justine Dukes; sophomore Heather Hardin, 6-1, 6-1 over Jennifer Garcia; and sophomore Jayden Willington, 0-6, 6-3, (10-2) over Evelin De La Cruz.

In doubles, Lin-Futrell downed Britt-Vanessa Zavala Cruz 8-3 and junior Carlie West-Hardin topped Tolentino-Garcia 8-4.

West lost to Vanessa Zavala Cruz 6-4, 6-2 in singles; Martin-junior Hannah Wheless were denied 8-5 by Dukes-De la Cruz.

