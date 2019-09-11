BLADENBORO — Losing just three games in the top three singles positions, West Bladen powered past visiting West Columbus 8-1 in girls high school tennis Tuesday.

The Lady Knights of head coach Billy Bryant also posted a pair of shutouts in doubles, moving to 4-1 on the season. It was the team’s Three Rivers Conference opener.

In singles, senior Autumn Brisson won 6-0, 6-0 over Leah Redwine, senior Alyssa Bell topped 6-2, 6-0 over Kaydee Davis and senior Alyssa Smith defeated Anna Kay Nance 6-0, 6-1. Junior Marley Fletcher, at No. 4, added a 6-0, 6-3 win over Erin Griffin, sophomore Courtney Hester topped Katherine Edwards 7-5, 6-4, and junior Elizabeth West prevailed 6-3, 6-1 over Ann Marie Butler.

Brisson-Bell and Smith-senior Ana Zurita Rosas were each 8-0 winners in doubles, downing Redwine-Davis and Edwards-Butler, respectively. The Lady Knights’ Fletcher-Hester lost to Griffin-Nance 8-6.

