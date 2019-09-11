BLADENBORO — Shiny and refreshed, the homecourt of West Bladen volleyball was back open Tuesday evening.

The Lady Knights gave it a resounding christening, romping past West Columbus 25-8, 25-10, 25-10 in Three Rivers Conference action. West Bladen remained unbeaten through five outings, the first four of which were away from home while the floor was repaired from a summer fire.

“We’ve all had fun, and we’re communicating really good,” said senior Mikayla Meadows. “We’re a close team.”

Senior Lexi Corrothers echoed the sentiment on communication. She thought about other aspects that have played a vital role in the team’s hot start, but insisted talking on the floor is at the top of the list.

“If we don’t talk during a game, there’s no movement,” she said.

And if there’s no movement, things go south in a hurry. Thus far, that hasn’t happened or even come close.

Red Springs is the only opponent to take a set from head coach Gaye Davis’ netters. The Lady Vikings joined the Lady Red Devils and East Columbus as Three Rivers foes that failed to stop West Bladen’s best opening to a season in more than a decade, and possibly ever.

In records dating to 2007, there’s not been one better. The Lady Knights have made it to 3-0 under Davis before, but never this far.

“We play St. Pauls on Thursday and they will be our toughest one yet,” Davis said of the next opponent.

She’s hoping communication continues to improve, and said transitions off the net need work.

Meadows served up nine aces, had six other service points and seven kills. Corrothers added five kills.

Junior Ashlyn Cox served seven aces, eight service points and had five assists. Junior Sidnee Walters added four assists, junior Amelia Brisson had four aces and junior Shelby Pharr had four service points. Senior Jordan Benson had nine digs.

West Columbus had few bright spots, and the hosts took opportunity to test parts of their game and strategy.

“We need to work on covering the blocks and the tips better,” Meadows said.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Junior Shelby Pharr and the Lady Knights are off to a 5-0 start, the best in school history dating to at least 2007 and possibly ever. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-wcol-3-091319.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Junior Shelby Pharr and the Lady Knights are off to a 5-0 start, the best in school history dating to at least 2007 and possibly ever. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Senior Mikayla Meadows had nine service aces on Tuesday against West Columbus. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-wcol-2-091319.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Senior Mikayla Meadows had nine service aces on Tuesday against West Columbus. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Senior Lexi Corrothers eyes a service toss on Tuesday against West Columbus. The Lady Knights were at home for the first time this season, and are 5-0. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-wcol-1-091319.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Senior Lexi Corrothers eyes a service toss on Tuesday against West Columbus. The Lady Knights were at home for the first time this season, and are 5-0.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal