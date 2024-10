ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen won its second consecutive high school girls volleyball match Thursday evening.

The Lady Eagles prevailed 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17 over visiting East Columbus in a Three Rivers Conference clash. East Bladen beat St. Pauls two days earlier and has won three of four after opening the year with four straight setbacks.

East Bladen (3-5) is 3-3 in the Three Rivers and steps out of conference Monday to host Midway of the East Central Conference.

