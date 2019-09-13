ST. PAULS — West Bladen’s unbeaten season through the first five outings was wiped out Thursday.

The Lady Knights fell at St. Pauls 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18 in a Three Rivers Conference high school volleyball match. The loss left West Bladen 5-1 for the season and 3-1 in the league. The Lady Bulldogs, who lost to East Bladen two days earlier, rose to 3-2 in the Three Rivers and 4-4 on the season.

“The varsity played well at times,” said head coach Gaye Davis, “but did not capitalize on the little things when needed. St. Pauls came ready to play.”

Senior Mikayla Meadows had 13 kills for the guests, senior Lexi Corrothers had nine and junior Sidnee Walters had eight along with seven assists. Senior Jordan Benson had 22 digs. Service leaders were juniors Amelia Brisson, Ashlyn Cox, Walters and Meadows.

The junior varisity tumbled in the opener 27-25, 28-26. Alyssa Suggs had six aces and four service points, and five kills. Caroline Brisson, Catherine Dowless, Kennedy Carroll and Suggs led in digs, and Emily Young joined Suggs in pacing the servers.

Amelia Brisson https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_7-Amelia-Brisson.jpg Amelia Brisson