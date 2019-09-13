ST. PAULS — West Bladen extended its Three Rivers Conference winning streak at the expense of host St. Pauls on Thursday in girls high school tennis.

The Lady Knights prevailed 9-0, winning a league outing for the 18th consecutive time. West Bladen last lost a Three Rivers test on Oct. 10, 2017, at South Columbus. It was the second win of the week following a loss in Monday’s completed match with nonconference opponent Clinton.

Sophomore Courtney Hester, at No. 6 singles, was the only Lady Knight to be extended. She defeated a senior, Evelin De la Cruz, 6-3, 6-7 (3), (11-9).

Elsewhere, West Bladen was dominant and didn’t lose more than four games to an opponent. Junior Elizabeth West led the way at No. 5 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph over senior Jennifer Garcia.

Freshmen Kaden Thurman and Lainey Autry debuted in the starting lineup at No. 3 doubles with an 8-2 triumph over Justine Dukes-De la Cruz. Other doubles triumphs were by seniors Autumn Brisson-Alyssa Bell over Sierra Britt-Vanessa Zavala Cruz 8-0, and senior Alyssa Smith-junior Marley Fletcher over Jasmin Velazquez Tolentino-Jennifer Garcia 8-1.

In singles, it was Brisson over Britt 6-1, 6-1; Bell over Tolentino 6-0, 6-1; Smith over Cruz 6-1, 6-0; and Fletcher over Dukes 6-3, 6-1.

Elizabeth West https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Elizabeth-West.jpg Elizabeth West