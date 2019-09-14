WHITEVILLE — Trouble came early and often.

East Bladen yielded four first-quarter touchdowns, trailed by 35 at the half and tumbled 48-0 to Whiteville on Friday night in the Three Rivers Conference opener for each team. A year after playing a scintillating three-point game in Elizabethtown, the Wolfpack dominated with four takeaways in a game sped along by the mercy rule for the final 19-plus minutes.

The Eagles (0-3) are off to their roughest start since 2013, when they lost four of the first five before rallying to make the playoffs.

Combined with the end of last year, East Bladen has lost five straight for the first time under eighth-year head coach Robby Priest. That stretch, however, is against last year’s league champion, a playoff game, a six-time state champion since 2009, and a pair of perennial 2-A playoff participants.

The schedule won’t let up.

The Eagles are back home Friday against South Columbus, the reigning league champ that was humbled at home 49-7 by Red Springs in its Three Rivers opener. East Bladen, which has given up 43 or more each game this year, then visits Red Springs.

Whiteville’s first-quarter flurry happened in less than eight minutes, with three rushing touchdowns and a 65-yard pass play from Ty Moss to Ervin Moore.

East Bladen struggled to run and attempted just five passes. Junior RaSean McKoy netted 64 yards on 13 carries and had a reception for 13 yards from senior Tayshaun Berkeley.

The Eagles lost four fumbles, one of which was returned for a score, and Berkeley was picked off once. Whiteville (2-1) was without a turnover.

RaSean McKoy https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_10-RaSean-McKoy.jpg RaSean McKoy

