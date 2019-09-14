BLADENBORO — One of the league’s best athletes didn’t get behind center until after intermission.

The first half ended with a touchdown-saving play inside the 5-yard line. But momentum for the home team, even with those opportunties, was elusive.

West Bladen’s bid to upset Fairmont in the Three Rivers Conference opener for each team Friday night seemed much closer than a 46-0 final score. The Knights trailed 22-0 entering the fourth quarter, then surrendered three touchdowns in a span of just over three minutes, finally done in by a lack of sustained offense despite a weary and gritty team effort.

Extended to 10 was a losing skid that began last October. At 0-3 this year, West Bladen next visits a Red Springs squad that just humbled reigning league champ South Columbus 49-7 in Tabor City.

“Steady offense, grind the clock a little bit, simple throws, good runs and defense stay solid,” West Bladen first-year head coach Jon Sherman said of his team’s approach with senior quarterback Tyre Boykin benched for a half on the coach’s decision.

He praised the defensive effort, saying the wear and tear finally overcame the hosts after intermission.

West Bladen generated just 57 yards of total offense, was 1-for-9 on third downs and 1-for-3 on fourths. The Knights got all three first downs in the opening half on a single drive, two of those by penalty and one on a heady play by sophomore quarterback Devon Strange.

The Golden Tornadoes (2-1) had a scoop and score with one of two fumbles recovered and a late interception of Boykin. Fairmont churned for 406 yards, 101 coming on nine connections from quarterbacks Tyler Locklear and Cameron Sweat to seven different receivers.

West Bladen lamented several drops and a number of cuts and passes not matching direction. Its running game never materialized.

“He’s a beginner, probably a little nervous,” sophomore Damarius Robinson, a stalwart defensively, said of Strange. “I think the second quarter was better.”

It was then that Strange hooked up with junior Shy’ron Adams for a 40-yard gain to the Tornadoes’ 17, setting up the best chance for points. First-and-goal at the 5 was followed by two runs that got stuffed, a scramble for a loss, and an incomplete pass where the receiver’s cut didn’t match the toss.

“The big pass play is a read play,” Sherman said. “So he really wasn’t supposed to go backside post unless the safety was coming down, and he made that read.”

Strange was 2-for-7, modest but with enough outside the numbers to leave an impression.

“Devon Strange played lights out in terms of coming in, being a sophomore, never starting, never played quarterback on the varsity level, he did exactly what we planned on,” Sherman said. “We made it simple for him — boot action, play action, get it out. I was impressed with his moxie.”

Fairmont’s Derrick Baker ran for touchdowns of 53 and 47 yards, and toted in a short reception from Locklear 24 yards. Jamearos McLeod banged into the end zone from the 1 and 2, and Collen Taylor went 49 yards with a fumble return on Kadeem Leonard’s jarring pancake-hit of Boykin.

Leonard also had a recovery and Shykeem Smith picked Boykin late.

Fairmont was 5-for-6 on two-point conversions, with McLeod and Cameron Harrington each carrying in a pair and Locklear hooking up with Jahkeem Moore on the other. Baker ran for 128 yards and McLeod 111.

The Tornadoes’ beefy interior of Cameron Hodge, Deandre Leggett and Jacob Hunt was virtually unmovable by West Bladen’s Lancine Soumanoro, Kai Belle, Nick Morales, Nathan Landreth, Xzavion Morrison and Deante Lacey.

Sherman paid strategy credit to his counterpart, Kevin Inman, saying, “They played on the weak side of a 5-3. It negates our pulls. They’re smart.”

Robinson said the defense needed to stay low and get off the ball. They were tough in that manner on a field soaked by a 20-minute downpour an hour before kickoff.

Robinson and junior Robert Muniz anchored the middle against 42 bruising runs from the guests. With the line of Zaidarius McKenzie, Belle, Tyrese Retamar and Morrison, and the secondary of Davian Willis-Howard, Brown, Gary Parker and Javonta Mathews, the Knights turned away a first-quarter drive inside the 5 and a third-quarter drive at the West Bladen 22.

Yet momentum never seemed to don a purple jersey.

“We’ve got some culture things to fix,” Sherman said. “Sometimes they say it gets worse before it gets better. You’ve got to build it to grow it. We have to build a culture to where it is successful.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Tra’shawn Ballard gets a hand on Cameron Harrington during the first half Friday night.

Fair WB 19 First downs 6 42-305 Rushes-yards 29-14 101 Passing yards 43 9-23-0 Passes 3-13-1 1-23 Punts 4-34.5 3-0 Fumbles 6-2 11-106 Penalties 10-64 Fairmont 8 6 8 24 — 46 West Bladen 0 0 0 0 — 0 F — Derrick Baker 53 run (Jamearos McLeod run), 8:36, 1st. F — Jamearos McLeod 1 run (run failed), 9:15, 2nd. F — Derrick Baker 24 pass from Tyler Locklear (Jahkeem Moore pass from Tyler Locklear), 9:33, 3rd. F — Derrick Baker 47 run (Jamearos McLeod run), 11:03, 4th. F — Collen Taylor 49 fumble return (Cameron Harrington run), 10:20, 4th. F — Jamearos McLeod 2 run (Cameron Harrington run), 7:49, 4th. Rushing F — Derrick Baker 7-128, Jamearos McLeod 17-111, Tyler Locklear 4-29, Cameron Harrington 5-21, Cameron Sweat 6-15, Jahkeem Moore 1-3, team 2-(-2); WB — Tyre Boykin 12-31, Damarius Robinson 2-8, Tra’shawn Ballard 8-4, Devon Strange 4-(-1), Shy’ron Adams 2-(-12), Kendall Johnson 1-(-16). Passing F — Tyler Locklear 5-18-0, 56 yards, Cameron Sweat 4-5-0, 45 yards; WB — Devon Strange 2-7-0, 40 yards, Tyre Boykin 1-6-1, 3 yards. Receiving F — Derrick Baker 2-42, Jamearos McLeod 1-23, Jaylon Brown 1-11, Kadeem Leonard 1-10, Jahkeem Moore 2-5, Cameron Harrington 1-3, Javonte McKeithan 1-2; WB — Shy’ron Adams 3-43.