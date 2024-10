BLADENBORO — With a pair of second-half goals each, West Bladen and Scotland battled to a 2-2 draw on Thursday night in high school boys soccer.

The Knights of the Three Rivers Conference dropped to 3-4-1 on the season. They are back in league play on Monday with a visit to St. Pauls.

The Scots of the 4-A Sandhills Conference rose to 3-6-1.

