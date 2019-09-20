BLADENBORO — Senioritis hasn’t hit the West Bladen tennis team just yet.

Conference doubles champions Autumn Brisson and Alyssa Bell didn’t even think about Thursday’s match being the last time they’d face rival East Bladen.

“That’s sad!” Brisson said after a straight sets singles triumph in the Lady Knights’ 7-2 victory.

The hosts put this one together much the same as they did a 7-2 win at Bladen County Park in August. Four singles wins were captured by Brisson, Bell, senior Alyssa Smith and junior Marley Fletcher. The doubles were swept by Brisson-Bell, Smith-Fletcher and the freshman tandem of Kaden Thurman and Lainey Autry.

Two doubles pairings changed from the first meeting, but the Lady Knights’ grip on the series did not. This is at least the third straight senior class at West Bladen to go 8-0 over four years against their cross-country rival.

“It’s stressful,” East Bladen sophomore Heather Hardin said of the rivalry after her win at No. 5. “West Bladen is very competitive.”

But her own team also never gives up, she said.

And matches played out with top shelf sportsmanship and good rallies. The Lady Knights were better closers throughout.

Brisson bounced back from a close loss on Tuesday to down junior Lily Lin 6-1, 6-0. Bell prevailed 6-2, 6-1 over junior Alyssa Futrell at No. 2 and Smith was a victor over junior Carlie West 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. Fletcher topped senior Gracyn Martin 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.

The Lady Eagles’ deficit was 4-2 entering doubles following wins by Hardin 6-0, 6-3 over senior Elizabeth West at No. 5 and by sophomore Jayden Whittington 7-5, 6-3 over sophomore Courtney Hester at No. 6.

In doubles, Brisson-Bell clipped Lin-Futrell 8-5, Smith-Fletcher defeated West-Hardin 8-3 and Thurman-Autry got past Martin-junior Hannah Wheless 8-6.

Brisson spent a good deal of Tuesday against South Columbus running from baseline to net and doubles alley to doubles alley.

“I had a mindset, I was thinking I’m going to go out and play my hardest, and win this match,” she said. “The wind helped me out today. A lot of my balls had been sailing out. That helped me on that end of the court.

“Lily has gotten better. She’s good at hitting the short balls and making me run.”

Ironically, one court over Bell was not a fan of the wind. She praised the play of the improving Futrell and described her own game as a bit of a work in progress, having adopted a more aggressive tact since a career 22-match winning streak ended.

Smith remained unbeaten at No. 3 singles for West Bladen and Fletcher climbed to 7-1 at No. 4.

The Lady Knights won for the 25th straight outing on their homecourt when facing a league foe. West Bladen is 4-0 in the Three Rivers Conference and 7-1 overall, having won 23 of its last 25 matches dating to last season.

East Bladen fell to 1-4 in the Three Rivers and 2-5 overall.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Marley Fletcher moved to 7-1 this season at No. 4 singles with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Gracyn Martin on Thursday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-eb-tennis-5-092419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Jayden Whittington returns a shot during a 7-5, 6-3 win over Courtney Hester on Thursday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-eb-tennis-3-092419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen senior Alyssa Bell prevailed 6-2, 6-1 over Alyssa Futrell at No. 2 singles on Thursday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-eb-tennis-2-092419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen sophomore Heather Hardin, playing No. 5 singles, was one of two winners for the guests, taking a 6-0, 6-3 triumph over Carlie West. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-eb-tennis-4-092419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Autumn Brisson only lost one game in winning Thursday’s No. 1 singles match against East Bladen’s Lily Lin. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-eb-tennis-1-092419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

