West Bladen surrenders four quick scores, falls 45-6

RED SPRINGS — Six minutes bridging the opening two quarters were pivotal.

West Bladen went from a scoreless tie with Red Springs to a four-touchdown deficit just that quick Friday night, eventually falling 45-6 in a Three Rivers Conference high school football game.

The Knights trailed by 42 at halftime. Senior Tyre Boykin scored on a 5-yard run with about 3:50 to play to avert the shutout.

Red Springs was coming off its first win in Tabor City since 1975, a 49-7 shelling of Three Rivers champ South Columbus. The Red Devils backed it up with rapid-fire touchdowns to close both the first and second quarters, moving to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Three Rivers.

The Knights, who host East Columbus next, exited 0-4 overall and winless in two league outings. The teams are scheduled for a nonconference game Oct. 1 that was postponed from Sept. 6 and put on the schedule as a replacement when South Robeson High School did not open in August.

West Bladen, which has lost 11 straight dating to 2018, generated just 72 yards of total offense and lamented three turnovers. The Knights deployed Boykin in multiple positions rather than just quarterback, utilizing sophomore Devon Strange behind center. He completed five of 10 passes and had one picked off; Boykin was 0-for-1.

Senior Lee McLean ran for touchdowns of 15, 8 and 2 yards for the Red Devils. McLean carried 11 times for 96 yards and sophomore Angel Washington seven times for 70 yards and a 12-yard score. Senior Denym McKeithan threw 38 yards to Traveze Billinger, who had a fumble recovery and interception on defense.

