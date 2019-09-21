East Bladen snaps skid, gets new life in 39-20 win over Stallions

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen was back home Friday night to face South Columbus in a Three Rivers Conference clash. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen was back home Friday night to face South Columbus in a Three Rivers Conference clash. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen was back home Friday night to face South Columbus in a Three Rivers Conference clash. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Kasey Price (12) and Deysias McKoy pursue Rajon Graham during Friday's 39-20 victory over South Columbus. The Eagles snapped a five-game skid dating to last year while dropping the reigning league champions to 0-2 in the Three Rivers Conference. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Josh Hayes (62), Deysias McKoy (31) and Orlando Murchison (11) wrap up Jaquon Jordan on Friday night during a 39-20 win over South Columbus. - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three consecutive losses to open the season wasn’t about just one thing.

High school football victories have always been an equation, finding the sum of the parts. East Bladen’s search climaxed Friday night.

Junior RaSean McKoy scored five touchdowns and new life in the Eagles’ defense fueled a 39-20 victory over visiting South Columbus in a Three Rivers Conference clash at Lenon Fisher Stadium. A sparse crowd filed in on a gorgeous Friday and left with eyebrows raised by the home team’s change in fortune.

“We had to go harder,” McKoy said of the difference in his team. “We needed to get a ‘1’ beside the ‘W’ column.”

East Bladen, which yielded 44, 43 and 48 points its first three games, moved to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference heading to Red Springs as a homecoming guest. South Columbus exited 1-3 and 0-2, respectively.

The Stallions’ program of head coach Russell Dove has four consecutive league titles outright or shared. Though they’re finding their way minus last year’s 23 seniors, speed and athletic prowess are still in the stables.

East Bladen, snapping a five-game skid dating to 2018, got quicker with its defense of seniors Desyias McKoy, RaSean McKoy, Zac Hester, Lawson Hester, Kaleb Robbins, Gabriel Reaves, Zaquis Leach, Kasey Price and Tayshaun Berkeley, junior Josh Hayes and sophomore Raymond Autry. Then it got tougher in opportune moments, its offense losing two fumbles but each time defenders stopping South Columbus on downs at the East Bladen 32 and 15 yard lines.

The Stallions were stopped at the East Bladen 9 after the Eagles extended the lead to 27-13 on the first drive of the third quarter.

Price forced a fumble Hayes recovered on the game’s opening series. Zac Hester preserved a 13-13 tie blocking a second-quarter extra point and Lawson Hester had a second-quarter interception. Senior Orlando Murchison’s return from injury gave a spark, too.

“We were motivated this week,” Desyias McKoy said. “We wanted to smack them in the mouth.”

School days haven’t been easy, he said. The Eagles have never missed the playoffs over 18 years, but the 0-3 start left good seats available on the moody blue bandwagon.

“A lot of fans gave up on us,” he said. “Tonight, they wanted to jump back on. There’s room!”

RaSean McKoy was a workhorse in all three phases. He returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown six seconds before halftime, and he ran 28 times for 177 yards and scores of 37, 14, 2 and 35 yards. Defensively he was a detriment to the Stallions’ effort to use speed on the perimeter.

East Bladen outgained their guests 353-285, and ruled time of possession 28:46 to 19:14.

Eighth-year head coach Robby Priest said the Eagles won both lines of scrimmage — Zac Hester, Desyias McKoy, Robbins, Reaves and RaSean McKoy on defense, and junior Nick Norris, Hayes, junior Donnie Ezzell, Reaves and senior Rashard Willis on offense. Reaves replaced senior guard Jordan Stanley, who left Wednesday’s practice with an injury.

Not lost on his coaches or teammates was the downfield blocking of Price.

“He’s a stud,” Priest said. “He’s one of the hardest hitters I’ve ever seen at East Bladen.”

Two plays among several stood out. When Berkeley went 42 yards to the end zone to cap the third quarter’s opening series, it was Price making a single block that took out both junior Xavier Benton and freshman Captn Jordan.

Price wiped out the freshman downfield again on Leach’s 37-yard run during a 15-play, 85-yard scoring drive that ate up more than eight minutes deep into the fourth quarter.

“Big blocks,” RaSean McKoy said, drawing out the first syllable for emphasis.

The latter drive included Priest at his gambling best, leading 27-13 two snaps into the fourth quarter and faking a punt on fourth-and-4 from East Bladen’s 21. Lawson Hester, who fumbled the previous play and had lost one in the first half, knifed his way for 5 yards on the left side.

By the time the Stallions had possession for the third time since intermission, only three minutes were left and three scores was the difference.

“T-Berk had a great game at quarterback,” Priest said. “RaSean had a great game. We won the line of scrimmage.”

The sum of the parts added up on this evening. It began earlier in the week, when players looked inward.

“Coach told us, the season will go on how we play,” Leach said. “We said no more softness. Each teammate, we pinned our ears back and had fun.”

Desyias McKoy agreed the seniors resolved their team would be tougher.

“We stayed focused, executed hard in practice,” he said. “We played hard, no softness. We had to prove ourselves.”

Eagles’ changes add up to victory over Stallions

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

East Bladen … 39 S. Columbus … 20 SC EB 12 First downs 17 35-181 Rushes-yards 54-353 104 Passing yards 0 3-7-1 Passes 0-1-0 1-33 Punts 0 1-1 Fumbles 3-2 6-55 Penalties 3-15 S. Columbus 0 13 0 7 — 20 East Bladen 7 13 7 12 — 39 EB — RaSean McKoy 37 run (Gabe Barber kick), 8:15, 1st. SC — Aveon Bellamy 44 run (Adolfo Cardenas kick), 11:48, 2nd. EB — RaSean McKoy 14 run (run failed), 2:20, 2nd. SC — Rajon Graham 15 pass from Jaquan Jordan (kick blocked), 0:18.4, 2nd. EB — RaSean McKoy 78 kickoff return (Gabe Barber kick), 0:06, 2nd. EB — Tayshaun Berkeley 42 run (Gabe Barber kick), 8:36, 3rd. EB — RaSean McKoy 2 run (Gabe Barber kick), 3:36, 4th. SC — Aveon Bellamy 80 pass from Jaquan Jordan (Adolfo Cardenas kick), 3:21, 4th. EB — RaSean McKoy 35 run (run failed), 0:34.2, 4th. Rushing SC — Aveon Bellamy 8-107, Rajon Graham 10-35, Letrell Brown 10-22, Jaquan Jordan 5-15, Captn Jordan 1-2, Chris Ellerby 1-0; EB — RaSean McKoy 28-177, Lawson Hester 14-68, Zaquis Leach 8-60, Tayshaun Berkeley 2-40, Kasey Price 2-8. Passing SC — Jaquan Jordan 3-7-1, 104 yards; EB — Tayshaun Berkeley 0-1-0, 0 yards. Receiving SC — Aveon Bellamy 1-80, Rajon Graham 1-15, Letrell Brown 1-9; EB — none.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

