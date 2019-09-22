GREENVILLE — Give Mike Houston credit. He knows the PR part.

Just like his tenure at James Madison, he’s adept when it comes to stepping in front of the audience. That would include the fans and his team.

East Carolina dispatched William & Mary 19-7 on Saturday night in front of about 38,000 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. This was a good win for the Pirates, once a regular bowl-bound program Houston has been brought in to fix from a trio of 3-9 seasons.

They’ve been American Athletic Conference cellar-dwellars for half of the league’s six-year tenure. Yet the fan-base is loyal as ever, swells in the fair-weather winning times like any other in college, and craves the Saturday afternoons and evenings that are tailgates and good football.

Houston was attracted to that in leaving a powerful Dukes program he guided to a national championship.

The Pirates are 2-2, beating a pair of opponents they should and not coming close to N.C. State and Navy. Houston set this one up earlier in the week, reminding everyone Mike London’s first Tribe team was from a quality conference and would present a strong test.

ECU met the challenge. Maybe they didn’t rout the program with 22 fewer scholarships, but that expectation for the current state of the Pirates might be too much. In time, sure.

“We’re going to enjoy this one,” Houston said.

There’s never a bad win. And there’s never one that is perfect, that doesn’t include room for improvement.

East Carolina still needs a better running game, more help for sophomore quarterback Holton Ahlers. Against the better opposition, including better than the Wolfpack and Midshipmen, the Pirates are going to need a more stout defense.

But inside this victory was a mental one.

“Would this team have won this game last year, I don’t know,” Houston said.

He liked what he saw in the performance on the field, a cohesiveness among players to get the job done. And he liked the atmosphere on the sideline, one without signs of panic as the Tribe hung around while junior Jake Verity kicked field goals of 31, 33, 22 and 45 yards.

“We’ve got 4 million mistakes we’ve got to get corrected,” Houston said, “but the way the kids competed in the second half, the way they fought to overcome some adversity, the way we played defense, the way we ran the football in the fourth quarter, that’s what you’ve got to do to win ballgames.”

Losing to William & Mary would have been an embarrassment, a setback to Houston’s rebuilding.

The Pirates are putting pieces together for an identity. Ahlers, a strapping 6-foot-3, 235-pounder who can sling it all over the yard, will be the cornerstone. The defense was 3-for-3 on the Tribe’s fourth-down tries in ECU territory Saturday night; when it has that strength against the rest of the AAC, the Pirates will again compete for supremacy.

They’re not there yet. The rebuild is under construction. The win Saturday night was a building block among many, a game ECU should win and did. Arguably, the Pirates gained more mentally than anything outside of the “W” column.

That wasn’t lost on Houston. He was a happy man when he stepped in front of his team, and its fans.

This was a win. All are precious and deserve to be enjoyed.

And that wasn’t lost on the head coach.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_alanwooten-3.jpg