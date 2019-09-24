WHITEVILLE — West Bladen lost in straight sets to Three Rivers Conference leader Whiteville on Monday evening in high school volleyball.

The Lady Knights tumbled 25-11, 25-10, 25-20.

West Bladen dropped to 5-3 in the Three Rivers and 7-3 overall. Whiteville rose to 8-0 in the league and 10-1 overall.

Senior Jordan Benson had seven digs and junior Sidnee Walters four. Senior Lexi Corrothers had four kills and senior Mikayla Meadows had two solo blocks. Junior Ashlyn Cox had three aces and three service points.

West Bladen lost the JV match 25-12, 25-13. The Lady Knights were led by the serving of Kylee Ward, returns of Caroline Brisson, the net play of Whitney McLean and four assists from Emily Young.

Sidnee Walters https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_3-Sidnee-Walters.jpg Sidnee Walters