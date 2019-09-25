Lady Eagles fall to league-leading Whiteville

Cheylee Mathis -

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen was defeated in straight sets by Whiteville in high school volleyball on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles fell 25-14, 25-13, 25-15 to the Three Rivers Conference leaders. With its third consecutive loss, East Bladen fell to 3-8 overall and 3-5 in the league.

Whiteville departed 11-1 overall, 9-0 in the league and without a loss since its season-opener at 3-A New Hanover.

Freshman Acee Campbell had eight kills and junior Cheylee Mathis seven. Senior Ruth Ward had five digs.

