West Bladen drops out of third place with loss to Fairmont

FAIRMONT — West Bladen on Tuesday dropped from its perch in third place of the Three Rivers Conference high school volleyball standings with its second loss in as many days.

The Lady Knights were defeated at Fairmont 21-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-21. West Bladen is 5-4 in the league and 7-4 overall; Fairmont moved to 4-4 in the Three Rivers and 4-8 overall.

Five teams in the league are within two losses of each other: St. Pauls (4-3), West Bladen (5-4), Fairmont (4-4), East Bladen (3-5) and East Columbus (2-5). Whiteville and South Columbus are the pace-setters ahead of them.

Senior Mikayla Meadows had a season-high 17 kills to lead the guests. She also made two solo blocks and served up six points.

Junior Sidnee Walters added seven kills and seven assists. She also served seven points and four aces. Senior Lexi Corrothers had five kills and nine service points; senior Jordan Benson had 10 digs; junior Amelia Brisson had six service points and an ace; junior Ashlyn Cox had six assists; and junior Shelby Pharr had four service points.

In the junior varsity match, West Bladen prevailed 25-19, 25-16. Emily Young led the Lady Knights with 11 service points and seven aces, and also had seven assists. Whitney McLean had five kills, two solo blocks, five service points and an ace. Lydia Villagomez had three kills and Kylee Ward had three aces.

