Lady Knights’ streak ended by Greene Central

BLADENBORO — West Bladen’s four-match winning streak was brought to an end by the same program that ended its perfect season a year ago.

The Lady Knights lost 7-2 to 2-A powerhouse Greene Central on Monday. Last year, West Bladen went 16-0 in the regular season before losing to the Lady Rams in the opening round of the state playoffs.

Monday’s setback dropped the Lady Knights to 7-2 on the season.

The senior tandem of Autumn Brisson and Alyssa Bell, champions last year of the Three Rivers Conference and regional qualifiers, were victorious over McKinsey Harper-Kristen Colie 8-6 at No. 1 doubles. Senior Alyssa Smith won at No. 3 singles, turning back Kaylee Tucker 6-4, 6-4 to remain undefeated this season.

Brisson lost to Harper 6-3, 6-3 and Bell was denied by Colie 7-5, 6-2 in the top spots of singles. Junior Marley Fletcher lost at No. 4 to Hinson Britt 6-0, 6-1; sophomore Courtney Hester lost at No. 5 to Venancia Miller 6-0, 6-1; and senior Elizabeth West was defeated at No. 6 by Kaylee Hill 6-1, 6-0.

The Lady Rams fielded two freshmen, two sophomores and two juniors in the starting six.

In doubles, Smith-Fletcher lost to Tucker-Britt 8-5 and freshmen Kaden Thurman-Lainey Autry lost to Miller-Sidney Ramsey 8-4.

