Lady Knights end brief skid, defeat Red Springs

Amelia Brisson -

BLADENBORO — West Bladen, which began the year with five consecutive victories, snapped a two-game skid Thursday in high school volleyball.

The Lady Knights of ninth-year head coach Gaye Davis topped Red Springs 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 in Three Rivers Conference play. West Bladen climbed to 6-4 in tight race for third in the league, and 8-4 overall. Red Springs exited 2-8 in the Three Rivers and 2-10 overall.

East Columbus visits West Bladen on Tuesday.

Senior Mikayla Meadows, who had a career-high 17 kills earlier in the week, added another 13 against the Lady Red Devils. Junior Sidnee Walters also had 13 kills. Meadows added two solo blocks at the net, and on the service line had five aces among six points. Walters had six assists.

Senior Jordan Benson had 10 digs. Junior Ashlyn Cox had four aces among 14 service points, and had 12 assists. Junior Shelby Pharr had four kills and two aces among six serving points. Senior Lexi Corrothers (three aces), and juniors Taylor West (three digs) and Ameilia Brisson (three digs) also played well.

The Lady Knights junior varsity squad of head coach Kaitlyn Sykes prevailed 25-14, 25-4. Alyssa Suggs had seven aces among 13 points off the service line, and Emily Young had seven kills. Whitney McLean had four kills and a solo block, Catherine Dowless had an ace among five points off the service line, and Kennedy Carroll had an ace among four points off the service line.

Amelia Brisson https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_7-Amelia-Brisson-1.jpg Amelia Brisson