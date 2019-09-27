West Bladen on verge of clinching third tennis crown in last four years

Courtney Hester -

BLADENBORO — For the second time this season, West Bladen has posted a shutout in girls high school tennis and now stands on the doorstep of clinching another league title.

The Lady Knights waltzed past visiting Red Springs 9-0 on Thursday. The victory lifted West Bladen to a Three Rivers Conference best 6-0, and to 9-2 overall.

With East Columbus’ 5-4 loss to Whiteville on Thursday, the Lady Knights are in sole possession of first place and a win away from clinching no worse than a tie for Three Rivers supremacy. West Bladen is bidding for its third league title in four seasons.

Whiteville and East Columbus are each 4-1 in the league and up next next for West Bladen. The Lady Knights host Whiteville on Monday and go to East Columbus on Tuesday. At both locations, it is Senior Night and the final regular-season home match for the respective hosts.

Whiteville also has a home match with Fairmont, and a road test with West Columbus left to play; East Columbus has road tests at Red Springs and East Bladen remaining.

The Lady Red Devils departed 1-5 both in league and overall matches.

Freshman Lainey Autry made her singles debut, winning the No. 6 match 6-0, 6-1 over Jessica Acosta. Seniors Autumn Brisson, Alyssa Bell and Alyssa Smith were strong at the top three positions. Brisson defeated Alexandra Macias 6-1, 6-2; Bell was victorious over Itzel Lopez 6-0, 6-1; and Smith bested Kennedy McNeill 6-1, 6-2.

Junior Marley Fletcher won 6-0, 6-1 over Yadira Lopez-Padron at No. 4, and sophomore Courtney Hester won 6-1, 6-4 over Madison McNeill at No. 5.

Brisson-Bell was an 8-0 doubles winner over Macias-Lopez, Smith-Fletcher ruled 8-1 over Kennedy McNeill-Lopez-Padron, and freshman Kaden Thurman-Autry cruised 8-0 over Madison McNeill-Destiny Locklear.

West Bladen, led by second-year head coach Billy Bryant, has won 25 of its last 28 matches dating to last year. On its homecourt dating to the last home match of 2015, West Bladen has won 27 straight against league foes and 32 of 35 overall. Against league competition, West Bladen has won 56 of 58 since the start of the 2016 season.

