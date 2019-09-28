BLADENBORO — Flipping the script wasn’t easy.

Saddled with 11 consecutive losses since it last tasted victory four days shy of a year to the day, West Bladen rallied from a 16-point hole in the first quarter to beat East Columbus 42-22 on Friday night. The Knights celebrated the Three Rivers Conference triumph with gusto, learned just how resilient they could be, and put their albatross to rest.

“It’s a team sport,” senior Davian Willis-Howard said. “You can’t do it with just one person.”

West Bladen trailed 16-0 and had zero offensive snaps with 2:05 left in the first quarter. The Gators eventually had the ball 16:08 of the half and produced 203 rushing yards.

The second half was all Knights.

West Bladen (1-2 league, 1-4 overall) scored touchdowns its first four drives while the Gators (0-3, 1-5) had an interception, lost fumble, were stopped on downs at their 34 and lost another fumble. The Knights exhausted the final 5:15 without so much as a third down.

“We made some improvements and became a better team this week in practice,” head coach Jon Sherman said after his first win patrolling the Knights’ sideline.

Willis-Howard led a defense that pivoted in the second half, holding the guests to no points and 81 total yards. He helped force a fumble in the first half, and in the second half had a fumble recovery and an interception.

“He’s a monster,” said senior Tyre Boykin, who ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth.

Andrew Brown recovered the fumble Willis-Howard forced, and Robert Muniz recovered one forced by Shy’ron Adams.

“I was feeling lucky tonight,” Willis-Howard said. “I was glad to get that first pick. Our offense kept pushing; they did a great job.”

Sherman said at halftime he “got out of the way” and trusted defensive assistants John Ammons, Wade Pait and Travis Pait to fix the defense. The Gators’ penchant for slamming the left side of West Bladen’s defense ceased, and the line of scrimmage became a stopping point for Monzelle Campbell and Michael Flowers, usually in the arms of Isaiah McNeil, Javonta Matthews and Xzavion Morrison.

Linebackers McNeil, Muniz and Damarius Robinson made plays in front of them rather than in pursuit. Zaidarius McKenzie, Deante Lacey, Albert Polanco, Tyrese Retamar and Jerrylee Kercius took over the line of scrimmage.

“We don’t fold,” McNeil said. “We saw the score, got our heads together, and made plays.”

Boykin played the majority of 42 snaps at quarterback. He ran for touchdowns of 17, 79 and 10 yards, three 2-point conversions, and threw a flats pass Brown turned into a 35-yard score. Boykin’s 201 yards on 12 carries led all rushers, fueled by the “heavy” set of Morrison, McKenzie, Muniz, Lucas Nance, Nathan Landreth, Lee Roberts and Kai Belle.

Robinson stepped in for injured senior Tra’shawn Ballard in the backfield, rumbling for another 111 yards on 13 totes. He ran 37 yards to the end zone with a Boykin fumble, and added a second-half scoring run of 4 yards.

“We played as a team tonight,” Robinson said. “We just had to keep our heads up.”

Two touchdowns on Fisher Reaves’ quarterback sneaks sandwiched an onside kick recovery by the Gators’ Cory Jacobs. Campbell ripped off chunks of real estate in the first half on the way to 174 yards on 23 carries.

Bleak would have been an understatement for how it looked within the Knights’ past pattern.

Friday was different. After intermission, Campbell gained just 32 yards and the Gators never hiked it inside West Bladen’s 29.

Sherman has brought new life to the program. His intensity and refusal to let his team cower away — he burned all his timeouts in the first half before the nine-minute mark of the second quarter — didn’t go unnoticed.

“He’s staying on us,” McNeil said. “He knows we want it. He won’t give up on us, and we don’t give up on him. We can’t do anything without each other.”

The Knights outscored the guests 42-6 across the final 38-plus minutes, punting once, giving it up on downs at the East Columbus 27 just before halftime and scoring touchdowns on each of the other six drives before killing the clock.

“We kept plugging,” Sherman said. “I showed them film of the scoring drive against Red Springs, where we had four plays we didn’t do anything right and we still scored. Our motto this week was ‘What if we do it right?’”

A lot more was right than wrong Friday night. The Knights flipped the script.

The 16-0 deficit vanished, and with it that nasty 11-game losing streak.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Zaidarius McKenzie (33) tackles East Columbus’ Monzelle Campbell on Friday during a 42-22 victory. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-ecol-8-100119.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

After scoring a touchdown, Tyre Boykin (seated) gets congratulations from Damarius Robinson and Lee Roberts. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-ecol-3-100119.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Head coach Jon Sherman (back turned) congratulates his offense and Tyre Boykin (5) after a score Friday night against East Columbus. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-ecol-4-100119.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen celebrates the end of an 11-game losing streak that lasted 361 days. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-ecol-1-100119.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Jon Sherman accepts congratulations on Friday night after his first win as West Bladen head coach. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-ecol-2-100119.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Tyre Boykin (5) looks to turn upfield behind the blocking of Damarius Robinson (22) on Friday night against East Columbus. He took this carry 79 yards to the end zone in the second half. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-ecol-5-100119.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Damarius Robinson tries to escape the grasp of two East Columbus players on Friday night.

West Bladen runs onto the field before the start of a 42-22 victory over East Columbus on Friday night. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-ecol-9-100119.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Tyre Boykin (5) ran 12 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night against East Columbus. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-ecol-6-100119.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Rally from 16-0 deficit, end 11-game losing streak

West Bladen … 42 East Columbus … 22 EC WB 18 First downs 17 49-280 Rushes-yards 35-370 4 Passing yards 35 1-5-1 Passes 2-7-0 0 Punts 1-29 3-3 Fumbles 2-0 3-34 Penalties 7-50 East Columbus 16 6 0 0 — 22 West Bladen 8 8 20 6 — 42 EC — Fisher Reaves 2 run (Curtis Watson pass from Fisher Reaves), 5:55, 1st. EC — Fisher Reaves 1 run (Monzelle Campbell run), 2:05, 1st. WB — Damarius Robinson 37 run (Tyre Boykin run), 0:10, 1st. EC — Monzelle Campbell 56 run (run failed), 6:08, 2nd. WB — Tyre Boykin 17 run (Tyre Boykin run), 2:14, 2nd. WB — Andrew Brown 35 pass from Tyre Boykin (Tyre Boykin run), 11:17, 3rd. WB — Tyre Boykin 79 run (run failed), 4:33, 3rd. WB — Tyre Boykin 10 run (run failed), 2:40, 3rd. WB — Damarius Robinson 4 run (kick failed), 7:58, 4th. Rushing EC — Monzelle Campbell 23-174, Michael Flowers 7-51, Curtis Watson 7-44, Cory Jacobs 2-9, Jamar Williams 3-6, Fisher Reaves 4-(-2), team 2-(-2); WB — Tyre Boykin 12-201, Damarius Robinson 13-111, Jeremiah Payton 1-27, Cory Parker 4-26, Tra’shawn Ballard 3-23, team 1-(-5), Devon Strange 1-(-13). Passing EC — Fisher Reaves 0-2-1, 0 yards, Monzelle Campbell 1-3-0, 4 yards; WB — Tyre Boykin 2-7-0, 35 yards. Receiving EC — Curtis Watson 1-4; WB — Andrew Brown 2-35.