LAKE WACCAMAW — Back to back, purple reigns in royalty.

West Bladen won 7-2 at East Columbus on Tuesday evening in girls high school tennis, extending its dynasty with a second straight undefeated league mark and third in four years. In a 28-hour span the Lady Knights turned back their toughest Three Rivers Conference challenges of the year, taking out Whiteville and the Lady Gators when each had a chance at a piece of the conference crown.

Six seniors aided by a junior, a sophomore’s key singles triumph for the second straight day, and more promising play from two freshmen prevailed in another afternoon of blazing hot sunshine. Like a day earlier, West Bladen carefully stepped through singles winning four of six, then swept the doubles.

The day began with a share of the title assured. The team wanted more.

“It’s a very big thing,” senior Autumn Brisson said of the difference. She plays No. 1 singles and doubles.

When this year’s seniors were completing eighth grade, West Bladen owned three straight league runner-up finishes. The annual bridesmaid was winning, to the tune of 32 of 44 overall and 18 of 24 in the league.

But titles were elusive.

Since the start of 2016, West Bladen’s league worksheet has included unbeaten champs three times, 58 wins in 60 matches, 11 straight road wins and 32 straight home wins. The Lady Knights finished this regular season 11-2 overall, 8-0 in the Three Rivers — pushing four-year marks to 60-7 overall, 58-2 in conference play.

“The record speaks for itself,” second-year head coach Billy Bryant said. “They work hard, they practice hard, they’ve done everything I asked them to do.”

East Columbus’ four-court complex buzzed for more than three hours with a good turnout to cheer each team, the Lady Gators’ Senior Night providing a backdrop of emotion, and the first-place stakes clear to everyone.

West Bladen scored twice with seniors Alyssa Smith and Alyssa Bell to lead 2-0, and nearly added another point. Junior Marley Fletcher rallied from a first-set loss to force a third-set tie-breaker in which she rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 7-3 to tie it four times before finally falling 12-10.

Brisson’s 7-5, 7-5 loss to Sealey Sessions at No. 1 ended as sophomore Courtney Hester, at No. 5, was taking the first set of a 6-3, 6-1 win over Hannah Hayes. The Lady Knights’ 3-2 lead grew to 4-2 when Smith-Fletcher rallied from a 4-3 deficit to win 8-5 over Aubrey McDuffie-Ella Coleman.

At that point, Brisson-Bell was leading at No. 1 doubles and West, battling through a shoulder injury, was trying to put away Natalie Jacobs at No. 6 singles. When she secured the 7-5, 6-4 triumph, fellow seniors Brisson and Bell came over for congratulations and the team’s fans breathed a sigh of relief for the clinching fifth point.

Brisson-Bell prevailed 8-2 over Sessions-Olivia Rogers, and freshmen Kaden Thurman and Lainey Autry tacked on the last point, an 8-2 win over Hayes-Jacobs.

West said she didn’t know the exact match score when she clinched, she just knew a win was needed. She calls the expectations associated with the program “awesome.”

“Tennis is my passion,” she said. “I’m surprised I fell in love with it. I started playing my 10th grade year. My mom had told me about it and said I should play. It’s where I’ve met most of my friends.”

Smith’s 6-1, 6-2 win over McDuffie at No. 3 was quick and finished an unbeaten season, and Bell settled into command against Rogers to win 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.

Fletcher’s 6-3, 4-6, (12-10) defeat to Coleman was long; it started with West Bladen leading 2-1 and was deadlocked 8-8 when Brisson two courts away rallied ahead 5-4 in her second set, lifting aspirations of the guests sweeping the opening four matches.

The Lady Gators (7-2, 4-2 league), unbeaten in the league until a loss to Whiteville last Thursday, didn’t allow that to happen. And that kept the intensity racheted up a notch or two as Hester, West and the doubles teams continued pursuit of the championship.

“I tried to focus on the positive, and not let anything get to me,” Hester said. “I focused on what I came here to do.”

She said her backhand plays were pivotal to success, “and not letting my bad points get to my head.” She said the two-day ordeal brought plenty of nerves, but in the end, “I’m happy. I’m pleased with myself.”

Hester joined Bell and Smith as singles victors each day. West Bladen didn’t lose a doubles point either day.

“Autumn could have won today, and Marley could have won and it would have been 9-0, or the reverse, and it would have been 5-4 them,” Bryant said in describing the closeness of the match. “You couldn’t ask for a better way to end the seniors’ career.”

Next up is the league tournament next week, then state dual team playoffs as a No. 1 seed, and the state individual singles and doubles tournaments.

“Our girls put more into it,” Brisson said of the program’s expectation to win. “We have a coach that encourages us.”

Added her doubles partner Bell, “Since we have been winning the conference championships, it encourages us to go for it.”

That they have. Back to back, a purple reign of royalty.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen senior Alyssa Smith capped an undefeated season in singles on Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph. She also won in doubles with junior Marley Fletcher. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-tennis-wb-ecol-2-100419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen sophomore Courtney Hester said her backhand returns were a big part of being able to win Tuesday’s match at East Columbus. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-tennis-wb-ecol-7-100419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen senior Alyssa Bell was one of three singles players to win both days in the hard-fought wins over Whiteville and East Columbus to secure the league title. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-tennis-wb-ecol-6-100419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen senior Elizabeth West hits a return on the way to a victory in singles. Her match was the fifth point won, clinching the victory over East Columbus. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-tennis-wb-ecol-8-100419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen junior Marley Fletcher battled through a grueling third-set tie-breaker before finally falling at No. 4 singles on Tuesday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-tennis-wb-ecol-3-100419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Head coach Billy Bryant (left) shares instruction with singles top seed and senior Autumn Brisson on Tuesday at East Columbus. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-tennis-wb-ecol-4-100419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

After a team picture of more standard form, West Bladen enjoyed a lighter moment Tuesday after clinching the outright Three Rivers Conference championship. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-tennis-wb-ecol-11-100419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Three Rivers Conference championship squad poses flanking head coach Billy Bryant (center back). The team includes (back, from left) Elizabeth West, Kaden Thurman, Lainey Autry, Autumn Brisson, Bryant, Hannah Davis, Marley Fletcher, Courtney Hester, Fabiola Sandoval, (front, from left) Haley Bryan, Ana Zurita-Posas, Alyssa Smith, Alyssa Bell and Janet Rivera. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-tennis-wb-ecol-9-100419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Three Rivers Conference championship squad poses flanking head coach Billy Bryant (center back). The team includes (back, from left) Elizabeth West, Kaden Thurman, Lainey Autry, Autumn Brisson, Bryant, Hannah Davis, Marley Fletcher, Courtney Hester, Fabiola Sandoval, (front, from left) Haley Bryan, Ana Zurita-Posas, Alyssa Smith, Alyssa Bell and Janet Rivera.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal