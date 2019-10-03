The top-heavy opening slate is in the rearview mirror. Another league unbeaten remains to be played.

But for this week, East Bladen head coach Robby Priest said the focus is simple.

“I just worry about us, and what we’re able to do,” the eighth-year sideline leader said as his team prepares to take on West Columbus.

The Three Rivers Conference clash kicks off Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lenon Fisher Stadium.

West Bladen has the week off. At one time scheduled to make up a game with Red Springs on Tuesday, coaches agreed last Thursday to let it go and not play it. The original date was Sept. 6, and was a game that for each team filled in the hole caused by South Robeson closing this summer.

Priest is optimistic the Eagles can reverse fortunes and make a run toward a 19th consecutive playoff appearance. The Vikings will come in having lost all five games this season, with aggregate scoring deficits of 233-64 in all games and 98-7 in league losses to South Columbus and Fairmont.

“South Columbus, they run about the same stuff we do, and they beat them pretty good,” Priest said of a 50-7 decision in Cerro Gordo last week.

West Columbus has given up 51, 34, 50, 48 and 50 points. East Bladen has had its struggles defensively as well, yielding 44, 43, 48 and 40 points in its four defeats.

The Eagles improved defensively when they looked for more quickness. Seniors Zac Hester, Desyias McKoy, Kaleb Robbins and Gabriel Reaves, and junior RaSean McKoy have been up front. Seniors Kasey Price and Zaquis Leach partner with junior Josh Hayes in the middle. Seniors Lawson Hester, Tayshaun Berkeley and sophomore Raymond Autry handle the back end.

Offensively the Eagles have struggled, but there’s optimism after the outings against South Columbus and Red Springs. Hayes, juniors Nick Norris and Donnie Ezzell, and senior Rashard Willis have been constants on the offensive line. Price has been a workhorse on offense while Berkeley is getting settled into his first year at quarterback.

“With all the injuries, and mishaps, I think we’re developing some depth we wouldn’t have found earlier,” Priest said.

And with the calendar turning to October, it’s depth that is sorely needed for a stretch run. Fairmont, 3-0 in the league, is up next followed by one-loss St. Pauls. East Columbus and West Bladen are the final two outings.

First, however, is West Columbus. And as Priest said, the worry is first and foremost about the Eagles.

Knights have an open date this week

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal