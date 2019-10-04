CERRO GORDO — East Bladen made it two in a row in girls high school tennis Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles of head coach Megan Kirby bested host West Columbus 7-2 in Three Rivers Conference action. East Bladen climbed to 3-4 in the league and 4-5 overall.

The team has a chance to even both records on Monday when it visits East Columbus in the regular-season finale.

The guests captured five of six singles matches. Junior Lily Lin topped Leah Redwine 8-1 at No. 1, junior Alyssa Futrell defeated Kaydee Davis 8-2 at No. 2, senior Gracyn Martin triumphed 8-3 over Erin Griffin at No. 4, sophomore Heather Hardin clipped Katherine Edwards 8-6 at No. 5, and sophomore Jayden Willington eased by Ann Marie Butler 8-4 at No. 6.

Junior Carlie West was defeated by Anna Kay Nance 8-3.

In doubles, Lin-Futrell earned an 8-1 win over Redwine-Davis and Martin-junior Hannah Wheeless secured an 8-3 victory over Edwards-Butler.

West-Hardin was defeated by Nance-Griffin 8-4.

Alyssa Futrell https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_alyssa-futrell.jpg Alyssa Futrell