GREENVILLE — Promising as the beginning was, East Carolina’s ending was more of the same in a 27-17 loss to Temple on Thursday night.

The Pirates don’t have a consistent running game, and sophomore Holton Ahlers needs to scramble more often than not when he drops back to pass. The corresponding limits on the passing game left ECU back at .500 for the season and still in search of escape from the American Athletic Conference cellar.

Critical was a missed field goal to stall momentum in the second quarter, and Temple holding the Pirates at bay in the third quarter. ECU’s poor period included deficits of 138-19 in total yards, 71 to -4 rushing yards, 28-10 plays, 10-1 first downs and 10:41 to 4:19 in time of possession.

The Owls didn’t add to a 17-10 halftime lead until seven ticks remained in the period, and still seized command.

“From my feeling on the sideline, we’ve got to learn to bow our back and compete when the momentum is against us,” head coach Mike Houston said of the third quarter. “There are some really bad habits that we’re breaking.

“I got on them pretty hard, and they responded. I get frustrated when I know they’re capable of more. We’ve got to compete every single snap.”

The Pirates showed moements of resiliency. Trailing 17-10 in the first five minutes of the third quarter when an interception by Colby Gore in the end zone was wiped out by replay, ECU got a strip sack and fumble recovery all by Kendall Futrell on the next play.

But Ahlers — a scrambling man most of the night — couldn’t get the Pirates past the 50, and Temple eventually closed the quarter with a short-field touchdown drive.

A crowd that often chanted “We want Dan” in reference to embattled interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach soon thinned out.

“I loved the way we started, the way we were competing, the stadium was electric,” Houston said. “At the end of the first quarter, I was thinking what a special place this could be.

“We had a lull in the third quarter, and the game got away from us a little bit.”

Save for working over 63-scholarship foes Gardner-Webb and William & Mary, the Pirates have rushed for 41, 84, 107 and 98 yards. Their six rushing touchdowns includes one at Navy, the other five against Gardner-Webb.

Temple kept its offense on the field to the tune of 89 plays and more than 35 minutes of possession time.

“The running game, some of the things we’re doing in the passing game, we look like what we want to look like,” Houston said. “We showed things we’re capable of. We weren’t consistent after the first quarter.”

Houston said the good starts followed by lulls is part fatigue, part mentality. He promised fans a good product on the field is coming.

“Some of the size these teams have wears us down a little bit,” he said. “We’re starting to play more people. Having that edge and that intensity is so critical. We’re a physical team, and that’s the way we’re building this thing.

“We’re not in it for moral victories. We can take some positives out of this. But you play the game to win. We’ve got to do things better if we’re going to win these games.”

