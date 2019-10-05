ELIZABETHTOWN — Second wins for East Bladen usually come before October.

When it did, a hint of authority came with the delivery.

The Eagles overwhelmed winless West Columbus 48-6 in high school football Friday night. The hosts scored on seven of eight possessions, racked up season bests of 27 first downs and 457 yards, and didn’t allow points until well into time played by the reserves.

“It’s not been the East Bladen tradition,” sophomore center Donnie Ezzell said. “Coach Priest has been on us. As a team, we’ve just got to fight through it and win the next one.”

The Eagles of eighth-year head coach Robby Priest moved to 2-4 on the season and 2-2 in the Three Rivers Conference. West Columbus exited 0-6 and 0-3, respectively, and having been outscored 281-70 overall and 146-13 in the league.

East Bladen’s onslaught included the first passing touchdown of the season, a 44-yarder from senior Tayshaun Berkeley to junior tight end Zylique Lewis, and two backs over 100 in a 413-yard ground game.

“At practice, we really grew as a team,” Lewis said. “We figured out what our strengths were and what our weaknesses were and how we can fix it.”

Head coach LaMonte Williamson’s Vikings were led by junior Jordan Williams on offense. The junior speedster had a 53-yard run in the first quarter, finishing with 23 carries for 164 yards and a pass reception. But the guests from Cerro Gordo offered little else to complement him.

“He was a good runner, knew how to hit a hole,” Eagles senior defender Kaleb Robbins said. “He’s a very good athlete.”

Sophomore quarterback Keonta McKinney connected with sophomore Naqlis Johnson on a 41-yard pass play to set up a third-quarter score.

“I liked everything we did,” Priest said. “Defensively, we played good. We had one pass that they beat us deep on where we didn’t get back on.

“Assignment wise, I thought it was awesome.”

Robbins and senior defenders Desyias McKoy, Zac Hester and ZaQuis Leach along the line helped net eight plays for negative yardage. Juniors RaSean McKoy and Josh Hayes, and senior Kasey Price played downhill most of the evening.

Senior Lawson Hester had interceptions at the East Bladen 4 and 23 yard lines.

“We had to get penetration and get into the backfield,” Robbins said.

They did, and McKinney was often scrambling.

Leach ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns (20, 15 yards), and McKoy ran for 111 yards and one score (26). Throughout the night, Ezzell and Lewis were with the left side of junior Nick Norris and Hayes and the right side of seniors Jordan Stanley and Rashard Willis reaching the Vikings’ linebackers.

The Eagles subsequently peeled off 19 runs of 10-plus yards, including bolts of 37 and 26 by McKoy. Nine of 10 carries by Price went for 6 yards or more; he finished with 88 yards and scores of 13 and 6 yards.

“We were a lot more hyper than we were the other days,” Robbins said. “We’re more together as a team.”

East Bladen had four touchdowns before it faced a third down.

“We got out in front, and we got to the next level to the linebackers as the offensive line, and set up blocks as Coach Priest wanted us to do,” Ezzell said. “Our defense protected the quarters of the field, and we got penetration.”

The final tally came from senior Adrien Lofton from a yard out with less than three minutes to play.

“Offensively, we had great line surge,” Priest said. “The small stuff like that is what I’m looking at; I could care less about the score. We’re starting to hit a little stride. We’ll see where it takes us.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen senior Kaleb Robbins (left) sticks West Columbus’ Keonta McKinney during the second quarter in Lenon Fisher Stadium on Friday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-fb-eb-wcol-1-100819.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

WC EB 14 First downs 27 38-205 Rushes-yards 43-413 91 Passing yards 44 7-12-2 Passes 1-1-0 2-21.5 Punts 0 0 Fumbles 1-1 6-40 Penalties3-20 West Columbus 0 0 6 0 — 6 East Bladen 21 14 0 13 — 48 EB — ZaQuis Leach 20 run (Gabe Barber kick), 8:53, 1st. EB — Kasey Price 13 run (Gabe Barber kick), 4:50, 1st. EB — Zylique Lewis 44 pass from Tayshaun Berkeley (Gabe Barber kick), 0:31.7, 1st. EB — ZaQuis Leach 15 run (Gabe Barber kick), 9:22, 2nd. EB — RaSean McKoy 26 run (Gabe Barber kick), 1:17, 2nd. WC — Keonta McKinney 2 run (run failed), 0:36.3, 3rd. EB — Kasey Price 6 run (kick failed), 11:47, 4th. EB — Adrien Lofton 1 run (Gabe Barber kick), 2:35, 4th. Rushing WC — Jordan Williams 23-164, Keonta McKinney 7-16, Darius Marshall 7-15, Danorie Mack 1-10; EB — ZaQuis Leach 11-129, RaSean McKoy 9-111, Kasey Price 10-88, Lawson Hester 4-40, Desyias McKoy 4-28, Adrien Lofton 5-17. Passing WC — Keonta McKinney 7-12-2, 91 yards; EB — Tayshaun Berkeley 1-1-0, 44 yards. Receiving WC — Naqlis Johnson 2-48, Brandis Kelly 3-39, Jordan Williams 1-2, Darius Marshall 1-2; EB — Zylique Lewis 1-44.