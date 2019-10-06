Wooten: Frenzied heart-break for Duke

- The Associated Press Pittsburgh's Paris Ford (12) and Duke's Javon Jackson (2) scuffle after a play Saturday in Durham. Ford had two interceptions in Pitt's 33-30 win. -

DURHAM — At one point, Duke had little business having a chance to win.

And yet, 18 minutes later, the Blue Devils would agree they should not have lost.

Duke was beaten by Pitt 33-30 Saturday night in a flood of mistakes, unusual sequences and heart-breaking final seconds. Instead of being one of two Coastal Division teams without a loss, Duke gave up a final-minute touchdown to a Panthers’ team that only had 60 total yards for its previous four scoring drives.

“There was a lot of heart displayed by our team, not that we didn’t put ourselves in the circumstance,” said Duke head coach David Cutcliffe.

With about three minutes left in the third quarter, the Blue Devils were punting to Pitt from near midfield trailing 26-3. The return was fumbled, Duke’s recovery at the 4-yard-line igniting 27 points in a row.

When Deon Jackson dodged a tackler and went 44 yards to the end zone with a Quentin Jackson pass, Duke led 30-26 with 89 seconds left. Or just enough time for a little more frenzy.

Pitt, with four completions in the second half, started at its 18, completed four passes and scored in 47 seconds. The payoff was V’Lique Carter catching Kenny Pickett’s throw with blitzing Duke in the wrong defense at the wrong time.

“We were cautious, cautious, and then we decided to go with the zero blitz, which is not cautious,” Cutcliffe said.

A Pitt offense with 69 yards rushing on 35 carries, and 44 passing attempts for just 201 yards, jumpstarted its final drive with a Duke pass interference penalty. It overcame an illegal touching penalty in Duke territory, its 15th infraction marking off the last of 145 yards.

“They just made the plays they needed to make,” said Duke senior safety Dylan Singleton.

“They caught us in a man blitz, and he was the man out of the backfield,” Cutcliffe said of Carter. “You have to have a peeler, and we didn’t. They had the right call for that one.”

For all the strength Duke showed routing Virginia Tech in Blacksburg a week earlier, for nearly three quarters it operated meekly against its Coastal Division nemesis.

Pitt, the ACC runner-up to Clemson last December, won its sixth in seven tries against the Blue Devils since joining the ACC. The Panthers led 19-3 at halftime and it didn’t feel that close.

Only national power Alabama had registered a sack against Duke before the kickoff. By game’s end, the mess included six turnovers, three sacks and a 50-yard punt return that set up a touchdown in the final two minutes of the first half.

The bright spot was courage and resiliency. Not only did Duke storm back from 23 down, it appeared to get a tying 2-point conversion at 26 with more than nine minutes left and lined up to kick off only to have referee Tra Blake’s crew take the points off the board and require the PAT be retried for an “inverted signal.”

That’s also known as an inadvertent signal, and was because the linesman on the Duke side came running in to signal no good while Harris’ second effort was getting him across the goal line.

“It took a lot of heart to replay the two-point conversion twice,” Cutcliffe said of his team.

The head coach said “my heart is broken for them.” But he drew on the positive, and warned that the defeat couldn’t become two with Georgia Tech coming to town this week.

“A lot of teams can’t respond like that, down that big,” he said. “But it hurts maybe a little bit more when it’s in your hand and it slips through your fingers.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

