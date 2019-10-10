East Bladen wins ninth in a row

Jay McGill -

ST. PAULS — East Bladen scored a second-half goal and defeated St. Pauls 2-1 in boys high school soccer Wednesday evening.

The Eagles won their ninth straight, moving to 8-0 in the Three Rivers Conference and 9-3-1 overall. St. Pauls fell to 6-2 in the league and 6-5 overall.

Senior Jay McGill and freshman Malcolm Bolden scored for the guests. Senior Gabe Barber had an assist.

East Bladen’s scoreless streak of more than 400 minutes was snapped. The Bulldogs were also the last team to score on the league front-runners.

