Three doubles, one singles reach semifinals

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three doubles teams and a singles entry from Bladen County have advanced to the girls high school tennis semifinals of the Three Rivers Conference Tournament.

Reigning league champions Autumn Brisson and Alyssa Bell led the procession Wednesday on the opening day of the two-day event. They defeated East Bladen’s Carlie West-Heather Hardin after a first-round bye. West-Hardin had advanced with a win over a St. Pauls’ team.

Brisson-Bell was scheduled to meet teammates junior Marley Fletcher-sophomore Courtney Hester in the semifinals Thursday. Fletcher-Hester won a three-set match in the first round and captured a first-set tie-breaker winning in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

East Bladen’s junior combo of Lily Lin and Alyssa Futrell had a first-round bye and advanced to the semifinals.

The county’s lone singles semifinalist is West Bladen senior Alyssa Smith, who won twice in straight sets to earn a spot opposite South Columbus’ Addison Jacobs. Smith is unbeaten in singles this year.

