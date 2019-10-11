East Bladen is crossing the midpoint of the league season Friday night when Fairmont comes to Lenon Fisher Stadium.

The Eagles are also at a crossroads for the season.

Win and eighth-year head coach Robby Priest’s charges remain solidly in the hunt for a state playoff berth. Already having two losses in the Three Rivers Conference will do that in the second week of October.

Across the county, West Bladen will take on one of two league unbeatens when Whiteville comes calling. The Knights had an open date last week and, like East Bladen with two league losses, need a win to stay above the lower half of the league standings.

Kickoff at each site is 7:30 p.m.

East Bladen

Both Fairmont and East Bladen snagged attention early, albeit in different directions.

The Golden Tornadoes are 3-1 in the league and 4-2 overall, standing as the only team thus far to defeat what is considered a quality St. Pauls team. That drove expectations for last week’s meeting with Whiteville before a 58-16 thumping delivered messages about each team.

The Eagles, on the other hand, had a grueling opening schedule and failed to generate much against it. The defense gave up points in bunches to quality foes. East Bladen (2-2 Three Rivers, 2-4 overall) has since rebounded to knock off 2018 league champion South Columbus, a struggling sub-.500 squad at this point, and winless West Columbus.

The Eagles had two runners over 100 yards rushing last week and nearly had a third. Senior quarterback Tayshaun Berkeley threw a touchdown pass to Zylique Lewis. Defensively, West Columbus piled up nearly 300 yards of offense but was thwarted by two Lawson Hester interceptions.

Fairmont is making its second trip to Bladen County. In a 46-0 win at West Bladen, the Golden Tornadoes were ahead just 22-0 entering the fourth period. Derrick Baker ran for two touchdowns and caught a third from Tyler Locklear that night.

West Bladen

Head coach Jon Sherman’s rebuilding process will get one of its toughest assignments yet when the Wolfpack visits.

“They can make plays in every aspect,” he said. “They’ve got guys that can catch the ball, guys that can run the ball, a guy that can throw the ball and making throws that I’ll tell my quarterback not to make but he’s doing them and they’re completing them.

“They’ll go spread, and right back to that wing-T.”

Sherman said his offensive line improved in a victory over East Columbus last time out, but it’ll be a different caliber foe this week.

“Defensively they’re fast,” Sherman said. “We’ve got to be able to handle them coming through the line at a fast rate.”

The Knights have already played the other Three Rivers unbeaten.

“Red Springs was physical,” he said. “Whiteville just seems athletic and fast. I’m not saying they’re not physical, but just in terms of differences on those two teams, they’re just fast, fast, fast, and explosive.”

West Bladen’s improved play has been anchored in the line by junior Xzavion Morrison. Senior Isaiah McNeill and junior Roberto Muniz-Villta are emerging linebackers; senior Andrew Brown and sophomore Damarius Robinson are becoming more and more pivotal as two-way performers in the skill positions.

Sherman said the week off was good for allowing a number of players to heal.

“That’s something I’m learning as I go from 4-A to 2-A,” he said. “We played a lot of guys both ways at Purnell last year, but this year we’re playing a bunch.”