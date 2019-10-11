West Bladen rolls past West Columbus

Erica Storms -

CERRO GORDO — West Bladen rolled past West Columbus in straight sets Thursday in high school volleyball.

The Lady Knights of ninth-year head coach Gaye Davis prevailed 25-14, 25-6, 25-8. West Bladen move to 8-5 in the league and 10-5 overall.

Junior Shelby Pharr pinpointed 12 aces on her 17 service points and added two kills at the net. Senior Mikayla Meadows had seven aces and five kills. Juniors Amelia Brisson, Sidnee Walters and Ashlyn Cox, and sophomore Taylor West each added four aces and junior Erica Storms had three.

In the junior varsity match, West Bladen triumphed 25-12, 25-12. The Lady Knights are 5-7 in the Three Rivers and 6-7 overall.

Caroline Brisson had nine aces among 13 service points for the guests. Alyssa Suggs had five aces. Lydia Villagomez and Emily Young each had three kills.

Erica Storms https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_5-Erica-Storms.jpg Erica Storms