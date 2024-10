TABOR CITY — West Bladen was dealt a 4-0 setback by South Columbus in boys high soccer Wednesday evening.

The Knights and Stallions were deadlocked at the half.

West Bladen, which visits Red Springs next, is 3-5 in the Three Rivers Conference and 4-8-1 overall. South Columbus improved to 2-5 in the league and 2-8 overall.

