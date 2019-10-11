ELIZABETHTOWN — Five players from Three Rivers Conference champion West Bladen and four from East Bladen are headed to the state playoffs.

All won their way into the 2-A Mideast Regional next weekend at this week’s league tournament, hosted by East Bladen. Play begins Friday, with the top four in singles and doubles each moving on to the state finals the following weekend.

The Lady Knights qualified two doubles teams, including two-time league champion Autumn Brisson-Alyssa Bell, and the league runner-up in singles, senior Alyssa Smith. Junior Marley Fletcher and sophomore Courtney Hester also advanced with a third-place finish.

Smith was league runner-up to South Columbus’ Christa Formyduval.

East Bladen qualified two doubles teams. Juniors Lily Lin and Alyssa Futrell were runner-up to Brisson-Bell, and junior Carlie West-sophomore Heather Hardin rallied from a set down to rule a consolation match to snag the fifth entry from the league.

Brisson-Bell remained undefeated for the season, including three wins over Lin-Futrell. Thursday’s tournament final was 6-1, 6-4.

“I knew we had to keep it away from Alyssa,” Bell said, referring to Futrell’s height at the net.

“It was different than last year,” Brisson said.

She described the euphoria of a first-time accomplishment last fall, as compared to this year’s expectancy for success.

“Once we got up, our mentality was different,” Brisson said. “We got more excited.”

The Lady Eagles’ duo had familiarity with their foe, but the challenge remained substantial.

“We noticed Autumn’s backhand was strong, and we were trying to keep it away from her,” Lin said.

Futrell, in her first year on the team, was humble about her progression as the team’s No. 2 singles player, and playing on the No. 1 doubles team.

“We communicated well,” she said of her play with Lin. “We have the whole year.”

Bell said they didn’t feel pressure as reigning champion.

“I felt like it was a normal game,” she said.

But she admitted the semifinal Thursday morning was anything but normal. Brisson-Bell squared off with teammates Fletcher-Hester. Bell and Brisson each described an uncomfortable win of necessity to advance toward their goal.

Brisson-Bell’s route to the final included an opening round bye; a 6-1, 6-3 win over West-Hardin; and a 6-2, 6-0 semifinals win over Fletcher-Hester.

Lin-Futrell, the second seed, took a route to the final with a 6-2, 6-2 win over South Columbus’ Savannah-Grace Jones-Maddie Todd and a 6-0, 6-1 thumping of South Columbus’ Caroline Gore-Mackenzie Cribb.

Fletcher-Hester had the 13th of 13 seeds, yet the duo rolled into the semifinals by beating Whiteville’s Kenssie Higgins-Lillian Soles 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 and by beating Fairmont’s Lauren Barnes-Mikiyah Hunt 7-6 (4), 7-5. The Lady Knights won the third-place match over South Columbus’ Gore-Cribb 6-4, 7-5.

In Smith’s 6-4, 6-3 loss to Formyduval, the Lady Stallion played a game of patience and seldom if ever hit with significant pace. Smith said she had nerves and was less than her best.

She said practice before the regional will include court time against better competition.

Smith earned the No. 3 seed by coaches’ votes. Her route to the final included a 6-3, 6-2 win over St. Pauls’ Vanessa Zavala Cruz, a 6-2, 6-3 win over Fairmont’s Ashton Turner and a 6-2, 6-2 win over South Columbus’ Addison Jacobs.

East Bladen’s West-Hardin, seeded eighth, defeated St. Pauls’ Evelin De La Cruz-Justine Dukes 6-2, 7-5 before the loss to Brisson-Bell. The Lady Eagles rebounded to beat Fairmont’s Barnes-Hunt 6-4, 6-3 and then earned the regional spot beating South Columbus’ Jones-Todd 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Tennis players in Bladen County have genuine love for the game and having fun. These nine are headed to the 2-A Mideast Regionals. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-tennis-trc-tour-2-101519-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Tennis players in Bladen County have genuine love for the game and having fun. These nine are headed to the 2-A Mideast Regionals. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Headed to the 2-A Mideast Regional are (front) West Bladen’s Alyssa Smith, (middle row, from left) Marley Fletcher, Alyssa Bell, East Bladen’s Lily Lin, Heather Hardin, (back, from left) West Bladen’s Courtney Fletcher, Autumn Brisson, and East Bladen’s Alyssa Futrell and Carlie West. Smith will play singles, and the doubles partners are pictured one kneeling and their partner behind them. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-tennis-trc-tour-1-101519-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Headed to the 2-A Mideast Regional are (front) West Bladen’s Alyssa Smith, (middle row, from left) Marley Fletcher, Alyssa Bell, East Bladen’s Lily Lin, Heather Hardin, (back, from left) West Bladen’s Courtney Fletcher, Autumn Brisson, and East Bladen’s Alyssa Futrell and Carlie West. Smith will play singles, and the doubles partners are pictured one kneeling and their partner behind them.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal