BLADENBORO — West Bladen trailed by just a touchdown in the second quarter against one of the league’s two unbeatens.

When it ended, Whiteville had stormed away, handing the Knights a 56-6 setback in high school football Friday night.

West Bladen fell to 1-3 in the Three Rivers Conference and 1-5 overall. The Wolfpack moved to 4-0 and 5-1, respectively.

Next up for the Knights is a homecoming assignment against winless West Columbus.

West Bladen first-year head coach Jon Sherman said his team was within a score early in the second period. Whiteville went up by two scores, then the hosts lost a fumble that was turned into a scoop and score by the Wolfpack for a 28-6 lead.

Senior Tyre Boykin, running in a jumbo heavy set, scored from some 70 yards out for the Knights.

“They are a pretty athletic team, dominant with their first group,” Sherman said. “We were in there for a quarter and a half, then we made some mistakes.”

Boykin finished with some 120 yards rushing.

“The passing game was not successful,” Sherman said. “When you lose the entire left side of the line, guys have to step up, and we miscued on a couple of plays.”

The coach said he was pleased with power play blocking at times, and a couple of fourth down conversions. Ball possession was a goal to limit the dynamics of the Wolfpack.

“We killed the clock the best we could,” he said. “Then it just kind of fell apart again.”

