ELIZABETHTOWN — Four touchdowns were scored in 3½ minutes of the final quarter, and East Bladen then needed only to exhaust the final 2:49.

One lost fumble later, Fairmont was 52 yards away from the go-ahead score with two minutes to play. Senior Lawson Hester’s interception on the next snap quickly restored order.

Here come the Eagles, a 41-38 victory over the Golden Tornadoes fueling the reversal of a season that began with three losses and opponents outscoring them 135-16. Eighth-year head coach Robby Priest’s squad continued its rise back to familiar territory — the upper echelon of the Three Rivers Conference — by gobbling up ground yards (487) and clock (30-plus minutes).

“It’s a good group,” junior RaSean McKoy said of his offensive line after running for 259 yards and touchdowns of 1 and 68 yards. He went behind seniors Jordan Stanley and Rashard Willis on the right side, juniors Josh Hayes and Nick Norris on the left, and sophomore center Donnie Ezzell in the middle.

Junior tight end Zylique Lewis was not to be overlooked, nor was the downfield blocking of senior Orlando Murchison on Hester’s 28-yard scoring run. Hester finished with 98 yards and senior ZaQuis Leach 77.

The Eagles (3-2 Three Rivers, 3-4 overall), at St. Pauls next, got the last of the evening’s six lead changes in the third quarter and overcame three crippling mistakes.

Ahead 14-8, a first down at the Fairmont 6 was followed by a lost fumble returned 85 yards for a touchdown. Poised to complete a 15-play march seconds before intermission, a 24-yard field goal sailed wide right — the first of three missed kicks. And needing to run out the final couple of minutes with the Golden Tornadoes only holding two timeouts, the hosts lost that fumble near midfield.

“That was scary,” said senior Zac Hester, Lawson’s twin brother who went from the defensive line into the Fairmont backfield all night. “My heart dropped. Then my brother got that pick.”

McKoy, also excelling as an outside linebacker, said the Eagles couldn’t lay down when Saquon Singletary corralled the football from which Leach had been separated.

“We either had to get a pick or a strip,” McKoy said.

Lawson Hester, near the home sideline, read Tyler Locklear’s pass all the way.

“I was a little mad at first, but I held my head up and counted on the defense to make a big play, and they did,” Stanley said.

It was the 6-foot-2, 265-pound Stanley who made plays all night for McKoy and the Eagles’ running game against Fairmont’s burly front of Deandre Leggett, Jacob Hunt and Singletary. East Bladen ran 64 of 69 snaps on the way to 511 total yards and six touchdowns.

Defense equally rose to the occasion. Fairmont was denied on downs at the East Bladen 34 and 18 on two of its first three possessions in the second half.

Zac Hester had a sack and a forced fumble. Murchison, Lawson Hester and Jake Garrison at one time or another got a hand on Locklear’s passes. The Eagles’ front of seniors Desyias McKoy, Kaleb Robbins, Zac Hester and Leach on the line, and linebackers Hayes, senior Kasey Price and RaSean McKoy limited bruising runner Derrick Baker to 64 yards on 17 carries.

Leach had a 55-yard kickoff return to set up the Eagles’ third score. Shykeem Smith topped that for the Golden Tornadoes (3-2 league, 4-3 overall) with a 63-yarder. Sophomore Raymond Autry eclipsed both by coming up with a bounding onside kick after Fairmont pulled within 41-38.

The Eagles are a long way from a 48-0 setback at Whiteville that plummeted them to a fourth loss in the opening five games.

“We’ve started to click more as a team,” Stanley said. “We’ve become more aggressive and it shows.”

And Priest — or is it Riverboat Robby? — continues to believe in his team and breeds it with play calls.

Trailing 24-21 on its last drive of the first half with 1:38 to go, he called for a fake punt at the Eagles 41. Lawson Hester, the upback, easily ran 14 yards. Still trailing by three late in the third quarter with fourth-and-goal at the 1, Priest sent Leach into the left side behind Norris for the score.

And the coup de grace ignited the final flurry of four touchdowns. Facing fourth-and-1 at the East Bladen 27 leading 27-24, Priest sent McKoy knifing into the line behind Stanley and Willis. Two snaps later, Leach broke loose for a 65-yard touchdown run, senior quarterback Tayshaun Berkeley bootlegged the conversion, and the Eagles were in front 35-24 with 6:16 to play.

If only closing it out had been easy.

“We played good,” Zac Hester said. “The defensive line played great, and our corners were even better.”

Especially the one that looks just like him, the one making an interception when the home team needed it most.

RaSean McKoy https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_10-RaSean-McKoy.jpg RaSean McKoy Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Zac Hester pops the football loose from Jahkeem Moore in the fourth quarter Friday night. The Golden Tornadoes’ Ben Morgan made the recovery. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-fb-eb-fair-3-101519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Zac Hester pops the football loose from Jahkeem Moore in the fourth quarter Friday night. The Golden Tornadoes’ Ben Morgan made the recovery. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen has run into the upper echelon of the Three Rivers Conference, standing 3-2 after Friday’s 41-38 win over visiting Fairmont. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-fb-eb-fair-6-101519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen has run into the upper echelon of the Three Rivers Conference, standing 3-2 after Friday’s 41-38 win over visiting Fairmont. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen head coach Robby Priest accepts congratulatory remarks from Fairmont’s Kevin Inman following Friday’s 41-38 win at Lenon Fisher Stadium. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-fb-eb-fair-4-101519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen head coach Robby Priest accepts congratulatory remarks from Fairmont’s Kevin Inman following Friday’s 41-38 win at Lenon Fisher Stadium. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

In pursuit of Jahkeem Moore (not pictured) are the standout defenders for East Balden to include Zac Hester (2), Kaleb Robbins (33), Kasey Price (12) and ZaQuis Leach (34). https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-fb-eb-fair-2-101519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

In pursuit of Jahkeem Moore (not pictured) are the standout defenders for East Balden to include Zac Hester (2), Kaleb Robbins (33), Kasey Price (12) and ZaQuis Leach (34). Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Kaleb Robbins (33) gives chance to Fairmont’s Tyler Locklear on Friday night. Locklear completed nine passes for 115 yards. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-fb-eb-fair-1-101519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Kaleb Robbins (33) gives chance to Fairmont’s Tyler Locklear on Friday night. Locklear completed nine passes for 115 yards. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Zac Hester sacks Tyler Locklear just as Desyias McKoy (31) and ZaQuis Leach (34) arrive. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-fb-eb-fair-7-101519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Zac Hester sacks Tyler Locklear just as Desyias McKoy (31) and ZaQuis Leach (34) arrive. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

ZaQuis Leach (on ground) brings down Derrick Baker as Zac Hester (right) and Kasey Price (left) help finish off the play. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-fb-eb-fair-5-101519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

ZaQuis Leach (on ground) brings down Derrick Baker as Zac Hester (right) and Kasey Price (left) help finish off the play. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Moments after escaping Fairmont 41-38, East Bladen’s Donnie Ezzell (58), Jordan Stanley (61) and Zac Hester (2) share a moment of satisfaction for the team’s accomplishment. The Eagles lost four of five to open the season but have since won two straight. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_prep-fb-eb-fair-8-101519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Moments after escaping Fairmont 41-38, East Bladen’s Donnie Ezzell (58), Jordan Stanley (61) and Zac Hester (2) share a moment of satisfaction for the team’s accomplishment. The Eagles lost four of five to open the season but have since won two straight.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

East Bladen … 41 Fairmont … 38 Fair EB 15 First downs 25 25-101 Rushes-yards 64-487 115 Passing yards 24 9-19-1 Passes 3-5-0 2-36 Punts 1-38 2-0 Fumbles 3-2 6-35 Penalties 2-10 Fairmont 8 16 0 14 — 38 East Bladen 14 7 6 14 — 41 EB — RaSean McKoy 1 run (Gabe Barber kick) 5:55, 1st. F — Savonte McKeithan 9 pass from Tyler Locklear (Derrick Baker run), 2:45, 1st. EB — Lawson Hester 28 run (Gabe Barber kick), 1:33, 1st. F — Kadeem Leonard 85 fumble return (Derrick Baker run), 7:28, 2nd. EB — Kasey Price 14 run (Gabe Barber kick), 5:47, 2nd. F — Derrick Baker 5 run (Cameron Harrington pass from Tyler Locklear), 4:36, 2nd. EB — ZaQuis Leach 1 run (kick failed), 4:03, 3rd. EB — ZaQuis Leach 65 run (Tayshaun Berkeley run), 6:16, 4th. F — Jaylen Brown 11 pass from Tyler Locklear (run failed), 4:33, 4th. EB — RaSean McKoy 68 run (kick failed), 4:05, 4th. F — Derrick Baker 8 run (Derrick Baker run), 2:49, 4th. Rushing F — Derrick Baker 17-64, Jahkeem Moore 5-42, Tyler Locklear 3-(-5); EB — RaSean McKoy 28-259, Lawson Hester 12-98, ZaQuis Leach 10-77, Kasey Price 10-56, Tayshaun Berkeley 2-0, team 2-(-3). Passing F — Tyler Locklear 9-19-1, 115 yards; EB — Tayshaun Berkeley 2-3-0, 17 yards, RaSean McKoy 1-1-0, 7 yards, team 0-1-0, 0 yards. Receiving F — Jahkeem Moore 5-66, Cameron Sweat 1-18, Kadeem Leonard 1-11, Jaylen Brown 1-11, Savonte McKeithan 1-9; EB — Kasey Price 2-16, RaSean McKoy 1-8.