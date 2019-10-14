DURHAM — Almost three months ago, the ballot was filed and the wait began to see what would happen in ACC football.

About the only sure thing then and now was Clemson. The Tigers are a national brand quite similar to Duke and Carolina in basketball, and there’s no reason to believe John Swofford won’t hand Dabo Swinney more hardware on the first Saturday in December.

As for the rest of the forecast from this corner, count us among the few not drinking the Orange Kool-Aid as heavily and needing more of the Louisville brand. We put Syracuse behind N.C. State in the Atlantic, followed by Wake, Florida State, Louisville and Boston College.

We took Miami in the Coastal ahead of Duke, Carolina, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. Everyone seems to prefer “chaos” to “competitive” for describing this division, perhaps to try and make it seem weaker or something. Fact is, the division is one of the sport’s most entertaining among all Power 5 conferences, with only Virginia not to have reached the ACC title game in the last six years.

In Raleigh on Thursday, East Bladen grad Larrell Murchison continued his impressive senior season with another couple of sacks against Syracuse. He had 3.5 the previous game at Florida State and has seven through six games. Our choice for first-team all-ACC at defensive tackle isn’t looking too bad, for what it’s worth.

In Durham on Saturday, the Blue Devils looked more like the division contender we believed them to be rather than the “on and off” squad of a week earlier against Pitt. Granted, Duke seems to always beat Tech and lose to the Panthers in recent years.

But David Cutcliffe’s squad is taking shape as it adjusts to Daniel Jones’ departure to run the New York Giants offense. One thing that keeps being mentioned, and it’s a good lesson for high school teams, is that Cutcliffe has praise for how his team practices. The cliches are numerous for practicing like you play, but there is truth in how the effort throughout the week materializes when we turn on the scoreboard once a week.

Halloween is more than two weeks away but treats are available all season.

Carolina goes to State in the finale on Thanksgiving Saturday, and Duke is in Chapel Hill on Oct. 26. Before that, the Devils trek to Charlottesville. Win each of the next two, and Duke’s home-friendly November slate of Notre Dame, Syracuse, at Wake and back home for Miami will offer opportunity.

State hasn’t won a league title since 1979 and isn’t expected to this year either. But, continuing a reversal of a trend, the Wolfpack should again find a winning record in league play. They only managed that trick five times over a quarter-century that coincided with Florida State’s arrival into the conference, but this year would mark three in a row — best since 1986-89 under Dick Sheridan and matched only by the Bo Rein (1977-79) and Lou Holtz (1972-74) teams since the Earle Edwards’ heydays (1963-69) of 50 years ago.

Clemson in Carter-Finley Stadium on Nov. 9 is the big one, and if it still has just one league loss, will be State’s game to earn that elusive ACC title game berth.

Seven weeks remain, then there’s a championship to be won.

Clemson looks good. In fact, the Tigers look real good.

Nobody is betting against them.

East Bladen grad Murchison continues impressive senior season for State