West Bladen opens playoffs at home with First Flight

BLADENBORO — West Bladen’s assignment for the state tennis playoffs was made official Monday.

Second-year head coach Billy Bryant’s Knights, champion of the Three Rivers Conference, will be home Thursday at 4 p.m. to face First Flight. West Bladen is 11-2, and the Lady Knighthawks are 8-2.

The winner will advance to face the survivor between Croatan (17-0) and Wilson Beddingfield (10-5).

Head coach Aly Andrews’ squad from Kill Devil Hills went 8-0 in the Northeastern Coastal Conference. First Flight lost to Wilson Fike 7-2 and Greene Central 7-2, the latter of which also defeated West Bladen this season.

The Lady Knights’ other loss was to 15-1 Clinton.

South Columbus gives the Three Rivers Conference two entries to the 32-team field. The Lady Stallions travel to unbeaten Bunn.

