East Bladen in tournament semifinals; storms back, 55-40

HOPE MILLS — Trailing at the half, East Bladen roared back with 37 points and defeated host Gray’s Creek 55-40 on Thursday to open a three-day girls high school basketball tournament.

The quarterfinal matchup in the Tom Jackson Bracket of the Cumberland County Schools Holiday Classic was the ninth straight win to open the season for the Lady Eagles. The Lady Bears of head coach Rick Rhoda exited 4-5.

Sophomores Maya McDonald and Alexus Mitchell led the guests in scoring with 17 and 13, respectively. Senior Patience Ward added 12 points. McDonald didn’t miss a triple-double far, logging eight rebounds and seven steals. Ward made six steals and dished out five assists.

Madline Smith led Gray’s Creek with 12 points, all in the first half.

East Bladen trailed 21-18 at intermission. Mitchell drained a 3-pointer among seven points in the third quarter, and Ward added six as the reigning two-time Three Rivers Conference champions surged ahead 38-30 over their 3-A Patriot Athletic Conference opponent. Junior Lilly Lin also had a 3-pointer in the quarter.

The Lady Eagles survived 26 turnovers, 10 misses at the foul line and Ward — who had made 14 straight dating back to the Red Springs game — not shoooting a free throw.

Union Pines, last year’s 3-A Tri-County Conference co-champion, will be the East Bladen opponent this evening at 7 p.m. in the Gray’s Creek gym. The Lady Vikings rose to 7-4 and pushed Cape Fear into the consolation bracket with a 58-34 triumph Thursday evening. The tournament concludes at two sites on Saturday, with the championship game at the Capel Arena on the campus of Fayetteville State University at 6 p.m.

The third-place game is at 1:30 p.m. at Gray’s Creek.

Bladen Journal