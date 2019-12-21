SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Saturday afternoon, East Bladen head coach Robby Priest steps onto the sideline of one of the nation’s oldest high school football all-star games.

He’s an assistant coach for North Carolina against South Carolina in the 83rd annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Kickoff is 1 p.m. in Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College.

The week has been filled with two-a-day practices, save for Thursday when the teams visited the Shriners Hospitals of Children in nearby Greenville.

For Priest, the game is fulfillment of a selection that happened in 2017. Later that year, he was diagnosed with colon cancer. He had surgery and was unable to finish the process by coaching.

Shriners picked him again in 2018, but chemotherapy through the first eight months of the year prevented him from participating in the workouts and selections. In December, the Shrine Bowl picked him for the 2019 staff.

Contributed photo

Contributed photo

The defense for the North Carolina tours through the area of the Shriners Hospitals for Children where prostetics are made.

