TEACHEY — East Bladen’s lost at Wallace-Rose Hill 53-45 on Thursday night in high school boys basketball.

The Eagles of the Three Rivers Conference lost for the sixth time in a row, dropping to 1-7. The Bulldogs of the East Central Conference were previously winless through four games.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_ebbbb-2.jpg