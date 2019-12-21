BLADENBORO — West Bladen fended off the challenge of an upper tier foe in the Three Rivers Conference on Friday night, turning back Whiteville 45-42 in girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights of third-year head coach Brian McCleney clung to small advantages throughout, leading 19-14 at intermission and 32-27 entering the final eight minutes.

West Bladen survived 5-for-14 shooting at the foul line in the last quarter. The hosts were 15-for-31 in the game; Whiteville was whistled for 22 personal fouls.

The Lady Knights remained unbeaten in the league at 4-0 and bounced back from a loss to Clinton, its first in a December game since 2017, to move to 6-2. The Lady Wolfpack is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Three Rivers.

Seniors Kasee Singletary and Seniah Johnson led the Lady Knights with 13 and 1o points, respectively. Freshman Rylee Chadwick added seven. West Bladen’s four field goals in the final period were by Chadwick twice, and seniors Mikayla Meadows and Elexis Corrothers.

Whiteville was led by Trinity Smith with 20 points.

With no holiday tournament, West Bladen takes about two weeks off and hosts West Columbus on Jan. 3.

