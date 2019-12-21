HOPE MILLS — No rally this time, and for the second year in a row, the unbeaten start to the season came to an end in a holiday tournament.

East Bladen fell to Union Pines 55-39 on Friday night in the semifinals of the Cumberland County Schools Holiday Classic girls high school basketball tournament. Playing in the Tom Jackson bracket, the Lady Eagles of 19th-year head coach Patty Evers play at 1:30 this afternoon in the third-place game against Jack Britt.

East Bladen, which trailed at halftime of its quarterfinal one night earlier but rallied to win, is 9-1. It faced a 34-16 deficit on this night.

The Lady Buccaneers of the 4-A Sandhills Athletic Conference are 7-2.

Senior Patience Ward scored 22 points to lead 2-A East Bladen of the Three Rivers Conference. Sophomore Maya McDonald added 10 points and seven rebounds. Lorna Mendell was their only teammate to make a field goal on a tough shooting night at Gray’s Creek High School.

Emma Ring led Union Pines, last year’s 3-A Tri-County Conference co-champion, with 14 points. Sara Adams scored 13. The Lady Vikings take an 8-4 ledger into tonight’s championship game at Fayetteville State’s Capel Arena against Garner Magnet.

