HOPE MILLS — No rally this time, and for the second year in a row, the unbeaten start to the season came to an end in a holiday tournament.

East Bladen fell to Union Pines 55-39 on Friday night in the semifinals of the Cumberland County Schools Holiday Classic girls high school basketball tournament. Playing in the Tom Jackson bracket, the Lady Eagles of 19th-year head coach Patty Evers play at 1:30 this afternoon in the third-place game against Jack Britt.

East Bladen, which trailed at halftime of its quarterfinal one night earlier but rallied to win, is 9-1. It faced a 34-16 deficit on this night.

The Lady Buccaneers of the 4-A Sandhills Athletic Conference are 7-2.

Senior Patience Ward scored 22 points to lead 2-A East Bladen of the Three Rivers Conference. Sophomore Maya McDonald added 10 points and seven rebounds. Lorna Mendell was their only teammate to make a field goal on a tough shooting night at Gray’s Creek High School.

Emma Ring led Union Pines, last year’s 3-A Tri-County Conference co-champion, with 14 points. Sara Adams scored 13. The Lady Vikings take an 8-4 ledger into tonight’s championship game at Fayetteville State’s Capel Arena against Garner Magnet.

UNION PINES (55) — Emma Ring 14, Sara Adams 13, Kaley Evans 9, Sakayla Martin 8, Emily Bowbliss 7, Molly Schmitz 4, Meagan McCaskill, Laya Faulk, Maggie McCaskill, Raegan Chapman, Ashley Oglesby, Kaylie Martin, Nyssa Howard.

EAST BLADEN (39) — Patience Ward 22, Maya McDonald 10, Alexus Mitchell 4, Lorna Mendell 3, Katie Evans, Lilly Lin, Anna Grey Heustess, Karli Priest, Abbie Cross, Maegan Burney, Sara Gargala, Aaniyah Jackson, Makayla Dixon.

Union Pines 11 23 10 11 — 55

East Bladen 8 8 13 10 — 39